OnviSource and TForge Form Joint Venture to Transform Contact Centers into Intelligent Contact Centers Using AI-Driven Analytics, Automation and Communications Solutions

The joint venture is set to revolutionize the contact center and enterprise landscape with valuable insights that transform and boost productivity, drive strategic business outcomes, improve customer experience, and empower agents.

The joint venture's intelligently automated and unified communications solution delivers a critical objective for call centers: first call connection to the right contact. The solution provides the most efficient connectivity between the workforce and customers, increases the effective connection rate, establishes connections through the best-optimized routes and points of termination, and reaches the contact most suitable for the intended interactions.

TForge and OnviSource solutions offer unparalleled intelligent automation capabilities using OnviSource's OmVista™, a suite of generative AI-driven products powered by automation and designed to deliver actionable knowledge, deeper insights, and applied artificial wisdom enriched with human qualities and wisdom. These products empower contact centers and enterprises to accelerate workforce performance, customer satisfaction, business productivity, and communication efficiency. Their benefits include multi-source analytics and meta-analytics seamlessly integrated with front and back-office third-party systems, enterprise-wide process automation, operational analytics, Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) Management beyond customer experience management, and ROI-based cost reduction benefits.

Contact centers and enterprises are transformed into intelligent organizations in three key ways. First, by obtaining real-time and holistic views of their operation and agent performance. Next, by identifying trends that impact their revenues and profitability, understanding customer sentiment and loyalty, and preventing customer churn while creating upsell opportunities. And third, by automating processes to eliminate costly manual work, errors, and delays.

"We are excited about our partnership with OnviSource, which is set to revolutionize the conventional operation of call centers and enterprises," declared TForge's Chief Executive Officer Francois Van Der Merwe. "This partnership will propel our customers ahead of their competitors. Our clients will have immediate access to all performance data metrics in their complete operations, the capability to make real-time data-driven decisions, and the power to automate actions for optimal efficiency."

By using AI-driven solutions to analyze massive amounts of valuable data generated daily and applying intelligent automation, organizations can significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of their inbound customer service, outbound sales and marketing campaigns, debt collection efforts, and revenue management. They stand to gain valuable insights that transform and boost productivity throughout the contact center, drive strategic business outcomes, improve customer experience, and empower agents.

"Intelligent call centers and enterprises will operate entirely different from conventional organizations," noted Ray Naeini, CEO and Chairman at OnviSource. "They will use the integrated power of AI, analytics, and automation to interconnect, unify, and optimize the performance of their communications, workforce, customer interactions, and business processes while significantly reducing operating expenses."

The joint venture initially operates in North America, South Africa, the continent of Africa, and the UAE and will extend its business to other regions.

About TForge

TForge is a leading performance-enhancing contact centre technology and conversational AI provider, serving over 400 contact centre clients with over 35,000 agents. For our customers, the conversations they have with their clients are central to their success. The better the quality of these client conversations, the more profit our customers will make, and the better they will differentiate themselves from their competitors. Our mission, therefore, is to empower our customers to have the Perfect Conversation every time they communicate with their clients, where every call ends with the desired win and a loyal client with a smile on their face.

Our vision for the Perfect Conversation is at the core of a relentless pursuit of innovation. Having the Perfect Conversation goes far beyond the scope of our omnichannel systems and dialers. The Perfect Conversation depends heavily on using real-time data to craft the most impactful words the agent should use in real-time, to use an optimal tone of voice for each given call, and to use the client's preferred channel at the best time of day. This is where our AI DataSense products, OnviSource, and conversational AI technology provide our customers with a competitive edge, moving them ever closer to the Perfect Conversation. Communication tech, like omnichannel systems, is no longer a key driver for success; having the Perfect Conversation is the only guarantee.

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator delivering intelligent transformation for contact centers and enterprises through the power of applied artificial wisdom. We enable organizations to achieve excellence in the three most impactful areas of any business – workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity. Our AI-driven analytics and automation solutions provide actionable knowledge, deeper insights, and applied artificial wisdom enriched with human qualities and wisdom. OnviSource solutions connect, unify, analyze, and automate contact center and enterprise data and processes to bring together a holistic view of the business and operation for improved CX and overall customer lifetime value, enhanced employee performance and engagement, and increased business productivity. All tailored to fit customers' business: functionally, operationally, financially, and emotionally.

