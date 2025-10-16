OnviSource and Trilogy BPO Establish Strategic Partnership to Assist UK-Based Contact Centers and Global Businesses to Automate and Improve CX

This Strategic Partnership Utilizes OnviSource's Advanced Agentic AI and Trilogy BPO's World-Class Outsourcing Expertise in Cape Town, South Africa to Deliver Business Function Outsourcing (BFO) to UK and Global Enterprises at 65% Lower Costs.

DALLAS and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnviSource, a global innovator in contact center Agentic AI solutions, and Trilogy BPO, recognized for its quality, innovation, and customer-centric services, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Business Function Outsourcing (BFO) solutions across South Africa, the UK, and global markets.

Trilogy BPO has established a reputation for excellence by combining people, processes, and technology innovation to deliver measurable outcomes for its clients at 65% lower costs from UK costs. Its DBIT (Design–Build–Innovate–Transfer) model gives companies full ownership and control, making South Africa the preferred destination for forward-thinking UK enterprises. Trilogy's DBIT model enables global companies to set up capability centers quickly, affordably, and with zero upfront infrastructure, while retaining full ownership and control.

To empower Trilogy in delivering its DBIT BFO model, OnviSource offers OmVista Agentic AI, a comprehensive suite of AI-native, Human-in-the-Loop solutions designed to elevate agents into Super Agents while delivering Super CX and Super Ops. Together, this partnership positions Trilogy BPO to go beyond traditional Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and embrace the Business Function Outsourcing model, where clients can outsource entire business functions with accountability for outcomes, efficiency, and customer experience.

"Artificial intelligence and automation are redefining outsourcing," said Francisca Alegria, COO of OnviSource. "The evolution from BPO to BFO represents a new era where outsourcing providers deliver not just process execution but full functional ownership and business value. We are excited to partner with Trilogy BPO in pioneering this transformation in South Africa, the UK, and beyond."

As a BFO provider, Trilogy BPO will integrate OnviSource's OmVista Agentic AI and Business Analytics Services (BAS) to autonomously manage functions with outcome-based accountability, while keeping humans in the loop for optimization, governance, and empathy. This model empowers Trilogy BPO to offer clients the ability to outsource entire functions—from customer engagement to back-office operations—without incurring the costs of building costly internal oversight structures.

"This partnership with OnviSource marks a turning point in Trilogy BPO's journey," said Kobus van der Westhuizen, CEO of Trilogy. "OnviSource's Agentic AI aligns with our vision to deliver functional-level outsourcing by augmenting humans with AI, that is efficient, adaptive, and customer-focused. By moving into the BFO space, we can offer our clients a different solution to traditional outsourcing with strategic functional outcomes that create long-term value."

OnviSource's Business Analytics Services (BAS) provide a risk-free entry into AI adoption by offering consultative design, proof-of-concepts, and onboarding to ensure ROI. When combined with Trilogy BPO's operational expertise and global service delivery, the partnership establishes a robust platform that far exceeds traditional outsourcing models.

OnviSource and Trilogy view the future of outsourcing lying in functional excellence and value creation, not just process efficiency. Through this partnership, Trilogy BPO demonstrates forward-thinking leadership in transforming into a true BFO, positioning South Africa as a global hub for next-generation outsourcing services.

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator delivering AI-powered intelligent transformation for contact centers. We elevate agents to Super Agents and customer experience to Super CX. Our OmVista solutions unify, analyze, augment, and automate data and processes, enabling operational excellence while delivering a holistic view of the business.

Our AI Academy provides Business Analytics Services (BAS), combining AI, analytics, and automation with expert consultation, hands-on implementation, and proven data science expertise. Each solution is tailored to customer needs, ensuring measurable ROI and sustainable transformation.

About Trilogy BPO

Trilogy BPO, headquartered in South Africa, is a rapidly growing business process outsourcing company that delivers innovative, high-quality customer engagement, technical support, and back-office services. With a focus on AI & Automation with a human in the loop, Trilogy BPO serves global clients across industries, helping them optimize operations and deliver superior customer experiences.

