OnviSource Celebrates 21 Years of Innovation and Expands Global Impact through Participation in South Africa's BPESA GBS Conference and Awards 2025

At the heart of OnviSource's presence at BPESA 2025 is its strategic mission to drive the industry-wide evolution from Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to Business Function Outsourcing (BFO). This new model enables GBS and BPO companies to deliver not just services, but entire business functions powered by AI, analytics, and automation.

The BFO model, described in the exclusive white paper "From BPO to BFO: The Future of Global Business Services", unifies Agentic AI, automation, and human expertise to create outcome-driven outsourcing models that deliver greater efficiency, innovation, and customer value.

Through its flagship platform, OmVista Agentic AI, and its tried-and-proven Business Analytics Service (BAS), OnviSource provides an empathic integration of human-in-the-loop and AI technologies that transform contact centers into Super Agents, Super CX, and Super Ops, while empowering GBS providers to deliver outcome-based, functional ownership models to global clients. OmVista's Agentic AI utilizes AI-native architecture, making OmVista an operating fabric of contact centers, offering scalability, trust, agility, and ROI. OmVista is designed to learn from data, adapt to new situations, improve over time, and scale "intelligence". Thus, similar to hiring employees who grow and incrementally add value to the business, OmVista expands its benefits progressively over time and increases its contribution as the call center's business grows.

"Our goal is to be more than a technology provider—we are a long-term transformation partner for South Africa's GBS industry," said Ray Naeini, Chairman and CEO of OnviSource. "Through our Agentic AI and Business Function Outsourcing (BFO) frameworks, we are helping BPOs evolve into global leaders that deliver measurable, intelligent, and sustainable business outcomes."

Building on its growing footprint in South Africa, OnviSource has established strategic alliances with leading BPOs and analytics firms, including CallForce, Trilogy, Square Root Analytics, TForge, and others. These partnerships serve as strong proof points of OnviSource's commitment to the region's economic growth, innovation capacity, and digital transformation leadership.

With the support of these partners and OnviSource's presence in North America and its current expansion in Europe, OnviSource is helping South African GBS organizations attract international clients and contribute to local job creation and skills development.

"South Africa has become one of the most dynamic GBS hubs in the world," said Francisca Alegria, Chief Operating Officer of OnviSource. "We're proud to collaborate with BPESA and our South African partners to deliver empathetic AI, operational transformation, and measurable economic growth through innovation."

Founded in 2004, OnviSource, Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator delivering AI-powered intelligent transformation for contact centers and enterprises.

Its OmVista Agentic AI platform integrates AI, analytics, automation, and human expertise to empower organizations to achieve excellence in customer experience, operational efficiency, and digital transformation.

OnviSource's Business Analytics Services (BAS) and Business Function Outsourcing (BFO) frameworks provide clients with turnkey, outcome-based solutions that combine cutting-edge AI with consultative human oversight.

