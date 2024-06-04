OnviSource Customer Excellence Forum Leads Contact Centers and Emerging Teleservice Providers to Achieve Excellence with Nexe`llecta Multichannel Analytics and Automation

The success stories of these four contact centers underscore Nexe'llecta's immense potential as a game-changer in the teleservice and contact center industries. Post this

The success of the Customer Excellence Forum for Contact Centers is a testament to Nexe'llecta 2.0's business value in enhancing agent performance and retention, boosting customer loyalty and satisfaction, increasing business productivity, and ensuring unmatched accuracy.

"Our partnership with OnviSource and the adoption of Nexe`llecta have been transformative for our call center operations," said JoAnn Fussell, CFO of Voice Link of Columbus. "We can score interactions extremely fast and more cost-effectively than our previous QA efforts. The platform's innovative features have also improved our efficiency and empowered our agents to deliver exceptional service."

Susie Etzel, President of Billie Clarke, stated, "We believe every second of silence in a call center is an opportunity lost. It's not just about the inconvenience for the caller; it's about the impression it leaves and the potential business that slips away when communication isn't seamless. With all the actionable insights available from Nexe`llecta, we've identified and mitigated unnecessary silence, optimized processes, and delivered the best service possible for our clients."

The success stories of these four contact centers underscore Nexe'llecta's immense potential as a game-changer in the teleservice and contact center industries.

"At OnviSource, we focus on select industries as part of our Customer Excellence Forum to understand the greatest shared challenges companies are facing in that specific industry and then design tailored solutions to address their challenges and empower them to achieve excellence in the three greatest areas of impact; workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity," said OnviSource Chief Revenue Officer, Francisca Crous-Alegria. "The achievements of these contact centers using Nexe`llecta showcase the power of our verticalized solutions and technologies to drive meaningful business value and success in today's competitive landscape."

As businesses continue to prioritize workforce performance and operational efficiency, OnviSource remains committed to innovating and delivering solutions that drive excellence and growth.

OnviSource is a global innovator that delivers intelligent transformation to contact centers and enterprises. We enable organizations to achieve excellence in the three most impactful areas of any business – workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity. Our AI-driven analytics and automation solutions provide unparalleled insights that drive business decisions for exceptional business outcomes. OnviSource's solutions connect, unify, analyze, and automate enterprise 3rd party siloed data and processes to bring together a holistic view of the business and operation for improved customer experience, enhanced employee performance and engagement, and increased business productivity. All are tailored to fit customers' specific needs: functionally, operationally, financially, and even emotionally. Learn more at onvisource.com.

