OnviSource Expands Global Presence by Entering the Contact Center and Enterprise Industries in Africa

With our AI-powered analytics and automation ecosystem, we are confident that African BPOs and captive contact centers will gain a distinct competitive advantage and contribute to the nation's growth and success. Post this

"We are thrilled to extend our reach into Africa's captive contact center and BPO industry," said Ray Naeini, Chairman and CEO at OnviSource. "Our mission is to enable organizations to achieve excellence in the three most impactful areas of their business – workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity. With our AI-powered analytics and automation ecosystem, we are confident that African BPOs and captive contact centers will gain a distinct competitive advantage and contribute to the nation's growth and success."

With an office in Johannesburg, led by Clinton Stebbing, Director of Business Development for the Africa region, and strategic partnerships with local and regional renowned hi-tech companies such as Zilo, OnviSource has pledged continued support for this growing economic sector. Zilo, a leading software and business development firm based in Sandton, will partner with OnviSource to deliver local technical support that caters to the unique business needs of the contact center and BPO market.

As part of OnviSource's commitment to global expansion in Africa, the company has also partnered with Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPESA), South Africa's foremost advocate and contact point for the Global Business Services (GBS) & BPO sector, catering to both national and international markets. OnviSource will participate in special panel discussions and is also sponsoring two key awards at this year's Annual BPESA GBS & BPO Conference and Alchemy Awards 2023 in November including the Top GBS Collections Professional Award and the Top BPO Operator Award.

About OnviSource:

OnviSource is a global innovator delivering intelligent transformation for contact centers and enterprises. We enable organizations to achieve excellence in the three most impactful areas of any business – workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity. Our AI-driven analytics and automation solutions provide the unparalleled insights that drive business decisions for exceptional business outcomes. OnviSource's solutions connect, unify, analyze, and automate enterprise 3rd party siloed data and processes to bring together a holistic view of the business and operation for improved customer experiences, enhanced employee performance and engagement, and increased business productivity. All tailored to fit customers' business: functionally, operationally, financially, and emotionally.

Learn more at onvisource.com.

Media Contact

Heather Turbeville, OnviSource, 1 469.241.9200, [email protected], https://www.onvisource.com/

SOURCE OnviSource