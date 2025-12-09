OnviSource Launches EngageHub, an AI-Native Platform for Contact Center Excellence

"EngageHub utilizes an AI-Native architecture that fundamentally changes how organizations should think about their investment in AI," said Brian Severson, Chief Product Officer Post this

With the tagline "Where Conversations, Guidance, and Collaborations Come Together," EngageHub represents a fundamental shift in contact center technology architecture. it brings together three unified solutions that help contact centers optimize their operations and improve the quality of every customer interaction:

ChatOrchestra™

A conversational AI engine that understands, analyzes, and orchestrates interactions across channels—enabling natural, intelligent, and context-aware experiences for users and agents.

AgentAssist™

A real-time agent guidance and coaching system that provides next-best actions, compliance cues, sentiment awareness, and contextual intelligence to improve performance, accuracy, and empathy. It automates the training and agents' role-play, significantly increasing productivity and reducing time and expenses.

AgentEngage™

A collaborative engagement and workforce solution that unifies communication, micro-coaching, quality assurance, and actionable insights—helping managers and agents work together to improve customer satisfaction and operational outcomes continuously.

When combined with OnviSource's Nexe'llecta Multimodal Analytics platform and iAct automation capabilities, EngageHub delivers what the company calls an "All-Inclusive Conversational Agentic AI Solution" for contact centers globally. Unlike traditional software packages, this integrated ecosystem allows organizations to build customized solutions that address their unique operational challenges while achieving excellence in three critical areas: agent performance, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

With 20 years of deep domain experience, OnviSource has become a trusted strategic partner for contact centers seeking sustainable transformation. The company delivers AI-powered products backed by human expertise, offering unique deployment flexibility through SaaS or fully managed services, ensuring risk-free adoption and measurable ROI.

"EngageHub utilizes an AI-Native architecture that fundamentally changes how organizations should think about their investment in AI," said Brian Severson, Chief Product Officer at OnviSource. "Acquiring EngageHub isn't like buying SaaS or software; it's like hiring several highly qualified and competent employees who learn and grow with your company. The platform continuously adapts to your business, learns from every interaction, and becomes more valuable over time."

This philosophy underscores the company's overarching brand identity: "The Power of AI. The Soul of Humanity. A Transformation to Excellence." OnviSource believes that AI should augment, not replace, and serve as an empathetic, evolving partner—not simply a tool.

"Our branding reflects our core belief that technology alone isn't enough," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Operating Officer at OnviSource. "True transformation happens when you combine AI's computational power with human understanding, experience, and empathy. That's what sets EngageHub apart."

About OnviSource

OnviSource delivers next-generation Agentic AI, Analytics, and Automation solutions that elevate contact centers to Super Agents, Super CX, and Super Ops. Its flagship platform, OmVista, unifies real-time analytics, automation, and agent engagement under an empathetic, human-in-the-loop framework.

Through its Business Analytics Services (BAS), OnviSource combines AI technology with consultative expertise to deliver actionable outcomes, not just software tools.

For more information, visit www.onvisource.com.

