OnviSource Launches EngageHub™, an AI-Powered Engagement Platform to Engage, Improve Performance, and Retain Contact Center Agents

"Today's contact centers demand more than basic performance tracking. They require intelligent, connected environments where agents feel empowered, valued, and equipped to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Operating Officer of OnviSource. "EngageHub is more than a platform. It's a catalyst for operational transformation. By combining real-time data, AI-driven insights, and collaborative engagement tools, we're enabling our customers to unlock unprecedented levels of agent performance, operational agility, and service excellence."

Key Features of EngageHub:

Real-time system and agent performance dashboards displaying individual KPIs alongside team benchmarks

AI-Powered QA feedback and coaching recommendations delivered to agents in real time

Agent/Supervisor collaboration tools facilitate seamless, secure communication with role-based chat systems, one-on-one coaching sessions via messaging or embedded video, and dedicated collaboration channels

Recognition and motivation engine with gamified leaderboards and customizable rewards

Agent-Assist and real-time guidance (RTG) offer context-aware prompts and compliance alerts during live interactions and transactions by agents

Engagement insights and morale analytics enable supervisors to monitor agent sentiment and proactively address disengagement

Agent transaction analytics uses desktop behavior insights to optimize workflows and identify coaching opportunities.

EngageHub transforms the traditional contact center model into a proactive, agent-centric environment, supporting both operational efficiency and superior customer experiences.

EngageHub is offered at a highly affordable price and is available as part of the company's OmVista suite of solutions or as a separate product. It interfaces with third party telephony platforms, CRMs, ERPs, databases, or customized data sources to extract, unify, and analyze the KPIs.

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator delivering AI-powered intelligent transformation for contact centers. We elevate agents to Super Agents and customer experience to Super CX. Our OmVista solutions unify, capture, analyze, engage, translate, augment, and automate data and processes, empowering agents to meet and exceed performance requirements and customer expectations while improving operational efficiency and delivering a holistic view of the business.

Our AI Academy organization provides Business Analytics Services (BAS), delivering AI, analytics, and automation technologies supported by expert consultation, hands-on implementation, and the proven expertise of our data science team. Through AI Academy, each solution is thoughtfully tailored to meet our customers' functional, operational, financial, and organizational needs, ensuring a personalized, value-driven approach to intelligent transformation.

