OnviSource Launches OmVista Engage™ - A Closed-Loop, Conversational AI Learning Platform for Real-Time Workforce Performance and Outcome Optimization

"Most organizations have analytics that tell them what happened after interactions—when it's too late. The real value lies in improving performance while interactions are happening. OmVista Engage closes that gap." —Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Operating Officer, OnviSource Post this

In real time, OmVista Engage prevents costly missed opportunities and noncompliance, alerts and improves interactions that may cause customer dissatisfaction, and reduces expensive, time-consuming post-interaction reviews and corrective actions. Its real-time, knowledge-based guidance compensates for gaps in agent performance and knowledge and assists them in delivering resolutions and business outcomes.

OmVista Engage is equipped with embedded workflow and process automation capabilities that reduce costs, manual work, errors, and delays while enhancing agent throughput by up to 40-60%. Additionally, its intelligent agent engagement platform offers performance dashboards, visibility, and gamification to improve agent performance while establishing agent engagement and collaboration to improve retention.

"Most organizations today have access to analytics that tell them what happened after customer interactions, and when it is too late," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Operating Officer of OnviSource. "But the real value lies in improving performance and delivering outcomes while those interactions are happening. OmVista Engage was designed to close that gap—transforming interaction data into real-time guidance, continuous learning, and measurable business outcomes."

Similar to competent employees who learn and evolve over time, OmVista's automated, continuously learning AI Knowledge Core technology acquires insights from every interaction and expands OmVista's knowledge of the organization's business and its customers' behavior to enhance real-time guidance, improve decision-making, and strengthen performance.

"OmVista Engage represents a fundamental shift from analyzing performance to improving it in real time," said Brian Severson, Chief Product Officer. "Unlike traditional analytics and workforce optimization platforms, which primarily focus on post-interaction analytics and quality monitoring, OmVista Engage actively improves interactions in real time. The platform unifies analytics, guidance, engagement, and learning into a single system that continuously adapts and optimizes workforce performance."

OmVista Engage can be operated by users either via a conventional UX/UI to manually orchestrate the delivery of outcomes, or as natural-language conversational AI that operates as Agentic AI, automating and orchestrating the entire process needed to deliver the desired outcome.

OmVista Engage is part of the broader OmVista Platform, OnviSource's AI-Native ecosystem for transforming enterprise operations through intelligence, automation, and outcome-driven solutions. Customers have the option to utilize OmVista Engage with all its capabilities, or pick and choose to build their own solutions starting with insights for visibility.

OmVista Engage is also supported by the Company's 20-year contact center domain experience and HumAgentic AI Service, a suite of consultative and deployment services that make the acquisition of OmVista Engage "risk-free" by offering free-of-charge services in AI readiness, problem-solution alignment, and proof of concept before the acquisition. After acquisition, HumAgentic provides AI model optimization, solution customization, and ROI-proving onboarding.

The solution is available as a highly affordable SaaS or fully managed services for contact centers and enterprises globally to achieve excellence in agent performance, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit www.onvisource.com.

About OnviSource

With over 21 years of deep contact center domain experience offering innovative contact center analytics and automation products leading to AI-Native solutions, OnviSource is pioneering a unique strategy, called "Un-Tooling AI", and transforming from offering the AI as tools to AI as Virtual Teammates—intelligent, governed, automated, and continuously learning workforce that operate alongside employees to augment and achieve excellence in agent performance, customer experience, and operational outcomes.

Powered by the ongoing research and innovation of its AI Academy, OnviSource offers the OmVista Platform, an AI-Native, closed-loop learning platform that transforms dispersed data into measurable business outcomes in real time and post-interaction.

OmVista Platform provides a series of integrated AI solutions to capture and unify data from siloed 3rd party systems, conduct real-time and post-interaction advanced analytics and meta-analytics, develop a continuously learning knowledge core to learn and improve the performance of the OmVista solutions as they operate, provide real-time agent guidance and coaching to improve performance and not just measuring it after the fact, automate workflows and processes, and facilitate agent engagement, collaboration, and gamification to improve agents' performance and retention.

Users have the option to utilize the entire chain of the solutions or pick and choose to build their own solution. They can operate OmVista Platform solutions using advanced, engaging UX/UI, or use its conversational AI to simply chat about their desired outcome, and OmVista will automatically orchestrate and manage all steps required to deliver the outcome.

To guarantee the success of the OmVista Platform AI solutions for customers, OnviSource offers free-of-charge HumAgentic AI Services, managed by its AI Academy, to make the acquisition and deployment of the OmVista Platform "Risk-Free."

Prior to acquisition, HumAgentic services begin with the AI-Readiness consultative service to prepare the organization for AI, followed by problem-solution alignments, proofs of concept (POCs), and demonstrations of benefits and ROI. Post-acquisition, OnviSource customizes applications, optimizes AI models for peak performance and accuracy, and ensures delivery of benefits and ROI in production through its ROI-based Onboarding service.

OnviSource's mission is simple: Delivering AI-Native Pragmatic and Outcome-Driven Solutions that are Conversational, Humanized, and Risk-Free, Enabling Performance, Not Just Measuring it.

Media Contact

Francisca Crous-Alegria, OnviSource, Inc., 1 469-241-9263, [email protected], www.onvisource.com

SOURCE OnviSource, Inc.