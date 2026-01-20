OnviSource "Un-Tools AI" by Introducing ChatOrchestra™ - A Conversational Agentic AI Operating Not as A Tool, But as the Contact Center Workforce

"ChatOrchetsra is built as an AI-Native and Layered Architecture, optimized for intelligent execution and where AI capabilities are foundational components rather than add-ons, enabling applications to inherently reason, adapt, and interact intelligently," said Brian Severson, Chief Product Officer Post this

ChatOrchestra functions as an AI-orchestrated workforce, combining consultative intelligence, advanced analytics, agentic autonomy, real-time agent guidance and engagement, workflow automation, and built-in governance with Human-in-the-Loop controls. Before execution, it analyzes the users' outcome requests, explains its reasoning, suggests improvements, flags compliance and ethical risks, and empowers informed, data-driven, and timely decision-making. Once approved, it autonomously coordinates specialized AI agents to deliver measurable outcomes on a scale.

"In 2026, AI is no longer a tool. With ChatOrchestra, we "un-tool AI" and transform AI tools to AI teammates where AI becomes your employee, operating as a well-coordinated team of virtual consultants, analysts, supervisors, and operational staff - learning and growing with your company," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Operating Officer of OnviSource."ChatOrchestra is not automation replacing people—it is intelligence partnering with people and augmenting their performance."

With continuous learning, long-term memory, and domain-specific language models explicitly trained for contact centers, ChatOrchestra enables organizations to improve customer experience, enhance agent performance, reduce operational complexity, and enforce governance—faster and more effectively than ever before.

"ChatOrchetsra is built as an AI-Native and Layered Architecture, optimized for intelligent execution and where AI capabilities are foundational components rather than add-ons, enabling applications to inherently reason, adapt, and interact intelligently," said Brian Severson, Chief Product Officer of OnviSource. "Unlike general-purpose AI platforms, ChatOrchestra can be purpose-built and domain-specific for contact center environments, powered by contact-center-trained language models, domain-specific data and metadata, real-world operational intelligence, and augmented with compliance and ethics."

ChatOrchestra represents a decisive evolution in enterprise intelligence. It shifts organizations from managing tools to collaborating with intelligent systems that reason, advise, execute, and learn. This paradigm transforms contact centers from reactive operations into autonomous, governed, outcome-driven enterprises.

With over 21 years of proven industry experience and contact center domain expertise, OnviSource, Inc., is a pioneer in "Un-Tooling AI" and delivering AI not as a tool but as a workforce, transforming AI from tools into intelligent, governed, learning, and growing teammates that augment employees, not replace them.

OnviSource's OmVista One offers a suite of Conversational Agent AI, analytics, meta-analytics, workflow and process automation, agent real-time guidance (RTG), and agent engagement and collaboration solutions, all on a single platform that enables customers to pick and choose and build their own contact center solutions. OmVista One, offered as SaaS or complete managed services for contact centers worldwide, significantly improves agent performance, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency. It empowers contact centers to deliver Super Agent, Super CX, and Super Ops.

OnviSource's ChatOrchestra "un-tools" the AI and makes OmVista One the contact center's employees, operating as a well-coordinated team of virtual consultants, analysts, supervisors, and operational staff. ChatOrchestra allows organizations to define outcomes through natural conversation—via voice or text —then reason, advise, suggest improvements, flag compliance and ethical risks, orchestrate execution, and continuously learn and improve—under governance and human oversight.

Free-of-charge HumAgentic AI Service, offered and managed by the company's AI Academy, makes the acquisition of OmVista One products Risk-Free by combining AI technologies, human expertise, and 21 years of domain experience to provide consultative services and proofs of concept before acquisition, and tailored solutions and customized onboarding after acquisition to ensure the delivery of ROI and benefits.

