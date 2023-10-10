OnviSource Unveils Nexe`llecta, A Next-Generation and Highly Advanced Analytics Solution Powered by Generative AI

The use of Generative AI with analytics marks a significant milestone in the industry, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and make data-driven decisions that propel them toward success. Tweet this

Nexe`llecta integrates the accuracy and focused analytical power of classifying AI with the power of Generative AI to offer the best results. Combined with OnviSource's deep understanding and experience in providing analytical solutions for a broad range of applications, Nexe`llecta is positioned to directly address a broad range of enterprise and call center challenges.

Nexe`llecta enhances customer experiences by deep mining and analyzing customer interactions through advanced sentiment analysis. It enables businesses to understand customer emotions, preferences, and needs, ultimately enhancing customer engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty.

Efficient quality assurance (QA) is also a benefit of Nexe`llecta as it automates the entire QA process, processing 100% of interactions with precision, ensuring adherence to quality standards, thereby reducing manual efforts, significantly reducing expenses, and enhancing overall efficiency.

Generative AI within Nexe`llecta meticulously analyzes interactions for seamless compliance management, providing businesses with a proactive approach to mitigate risks and ensure adherence to regulations.

Nexe`llecta also provides actionable call summaries by succinctly summarizing and condensing critical information for quick analysis and informed decision-making.

Predictive and prescriptive analytics can be performed by Nexe`llecta as it forecasts future trends and behaviors and offers recommendations, empowering businesses to make proactive decisions and optimize strategies for improved outcomes.

"Nexe`llecta revolutionizes analytics by leveraging Generative AI to drive unprecedented insights," stated Brian Severson, Vice President of Product Management at OnviSource. "This marks a significant milestone in the industry, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and make data-driven decisions that propel them toward success."

Nexe`llecta is highly scalable and customizable for all sizes of companies and applications. Its architecture is designed to scale effortlessly, adapting to evolving business needs and providing customizable features to suit unique requirements.

"Nexe`llecta is fully supported by our unique and proven customer success program before, during, and after the sale to fit our solution to customers' specific needs functionally, operationally, and financially," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Revenue Officer at OnviSource. "Our program offers consultation and proofs-of-concept, highly affordable and flexible pricing and deployment models, product customization, and a 30-day onboarding program – all at no or minimal fees."

Nexe`llecta by OnviSource is now available as software licenses or SaaS. It can seamlessly overlay on its predecessor product, Intellecta, with no changes required by customers.

For more information about Nexellecta and its game-changing capabilities, visit www.onvisource.com.

About OnviSource

For more than 18 years, OnviSource has enabled small-to-large companies across a broad range of industries to achieve improvements in workforce performance, customer experience and business processes. Today, OnviSource does this by offering software and cloud solutions for Intelligent Transformation Beyond Intelligent Automation™ to help customers achieve workforce excellence, customer loyalty and business productivity; the three most impactful areas of any company. OnviSource delivers its solutions with the commitment to make the solutions fit customers' specific needs functionally, operationally and financially.

Company's Intelligent Transformation strategy is delivered by ia.UniverSum™, a broad range of progressive, intelligent automation (IA) solutions working in harmony to achieve holistic optimization across organizations. ia.UniverSum IA solutions are powered by iMachine™, the OnviSource proprietary hyperautomation platform consisting of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, multi-level relational and correlational deep mining, Generative AI, conversational AI, analytics engines, and low-code/no-code robotic process automation and business process automation (RPA/BPA).

ia.UniverSum highly affordable solutions, offered as SaaS/cloud services or software, consist of AI-driven hyper analytics (including desktop analytics), customer surveys, RPA/BPA, intelligent virtual agent (IVA), intelligent call routing (ICR), embedded call recording and screen capture, and all-inclusive teleservice/telephone answering service customer engagement management.

OnviSource makes solutions fit customers' specific needs using its unique pre-sale and post-sale programs that include consultation, proof-of-concept, on-boarding and hands-on operation assistance as well as a series of customer loyalty programs beyond conventional support programs.

OnviSource is headquartered in Plano, Texas (North Dallas area).

Media Contact

Deborah Cromwell, PR Contact, OnviSource, Inc., 1 (469) 241-9200 1130, [email protected], www.onvisource.com

SOURCE OnviSource, Inc.