Onward Accessibility's Catherine Sherry Named in SIA's 2026 40 Under 40

"Cathi has played a tremendous role in helping build Onward Accessibility and continues to grow our footprint as a leader in the industry." - Ken Clark, CEO, Onward Group Holdings Post this

"We are all so proud of Cathi for this amazing achievement," said Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Group Holdings, a platform of specialized talent brands that includes Onward Accessibility. "This is such a well-deserved honor and a great reflection of Cathi's hard work, passion and commitment to the digital accessibility community. Cathi has played a tremendous role in helping build Onward Accessibility and continues to grow our footprint as a leader in the industry."

"This year's 40 Under 40 honorees are helping reshape the staffing industry," said Ursula Williams, President of SIA. "They're embracing AI and innovation to solve workforce challenges and strengthen client relationships while continuing to lead with the trust, responsiveness and, most importantly, human connection that remains central to their business."

Sherry's recognition underscores both her personal dedication to advancing digital accessibility and Onward Accessibility's growing leadership in the industry. In recent months, the organization has released several free resources, including its 2026 Digital Accessibility Salary Guide, Digital Accessibility RACI Matrix, and Leveraging AI for Digital Accessibility webinar, to help professionals and teams embrace digital inclusion.

SIA's 2026 40 Under 40 list is now available online and will be featured in the July/August issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About Onward Accessibility:

Onward Accessibility provides flexible services and expert talent to help leading companies achieve their digital accessibility goals.

From executing strategic initiatives to hiring skilled professionals, the organization supports its clients at every stage of the accessibility journey. Beyond staffing, its comprehensive suite of offerings includes strategy, audits, remediation, and more.

Born from Onward Search, Onward Accessibility is now part of Onward Group Holdings, an award-winning family of specialized talent and workforce solutions companies. To learn more about Onward Accessibility, visit onwardaccessibility.com.

Media Contact

Steven Dobrowski, Onward Accessibility, 1 2032101447, [email protected], https://onwardaccessibility.com/

SOURCE Onward Accessibility