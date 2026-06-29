Onward Acquires Inveterate, Expanding Its Ecommerce Platform Into Loyalty and Membership

The acquisition expands Onward's capabilities beyond post-purchase unifying loyalty, memberships, checkout+, returns, tracking, editing, & upsells into the first complete revenue optimization platform for top brands. Post this

"Onward is on a mission to enable brands to simultaneously drive more profit and provide an incredible customer journey through consumer-funded product experiences. We spent the last year upgrading our platform to integrate returns, order editing, and tracking apps helping brands increase exchanges, drive upsells, and retain more revenue. Now, Inveterate lets us do the same for loyalty programs and paid memberships, consolidating the loyalty and post-purchase experiences into one cohesive system for premium brands." said Josh Payne, Founder and CEO of Onward.

Rated the #1 post-purchase platform on G2, Onward has upgraded over $1 billion in GMV for the best brands including Everlane, Equinox, Parke, Kane Footwear, & hundreds of others. Over the past year, Onward's growth has surged as it completely reimagined the post-purchase experience through its agentic feature-set enabling merchants to do more with less. Inveterate was founded to help brands strengthen their loyalty programs and build real customer relationships. Its platform rewards shoppers on every purchase with store credit and perks, encouraging customers to spend more and return more often. Its platform and team will join Onward, where its loyalty and membership capabilities will be offered alongside Onward's existing products.

"Loyalty is where the next generation of brands will win, but loyalty on its own only goes so far. When it is built into a platform designed to maximize lifetime value, it becomes far more valuable to brands. Onward was the perfect fit for expanding what we built at Inveterate," said Dylan Whitman, Co-Founder and CEO of Inveterate.

About Onward

Onward is a customer lifetime value platform for premium ecommerce brands. Its Checkout+ service gives shoppers a true order upgrade by combining CashBack rewards, , satisfaction guarantees, charitable donations, free returns, and an on-time delivery promise into a single, Prime-like experience, with no SaaS fees. The platform also includes Order Editing, Order Tracking, Claims Management, Returns & Exchanges, and now Loyalty and Paid Memberships. Connecting all of it is Onward Intelligence, which treats every customer as an individual and guides them to the optimal journey based on behavior, history, and value. Onward integrates natively with Shopify. Learn more at useonward.com.

About Inveterate

Inveterate is a loyalty and membership platform for Shopify brands. Founded in 2021, the platform helps merchants build free programs, paid memberships, spend-based tiers, and VIP programs powered by store credit rather than discounts alone. Inveterate raised more than $8.4 million across top tier investors like Bonfire Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, and Alpaca VC. The platform services brands including Aviator Nation, Lashify, Dolls Kills, and Liquid IV. Learn more at inveterate.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

https://useonward.com/

Media Contact

Chris Garvey, Onward, 1 4253016733, [email protected], https://useonward.com/

SOURCE Onward