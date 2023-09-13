Onward Play Named Best Gaming Recruitment & Staffing Agency

"This award is a testimony to our team's unmatched customer obsession and steadfast commitment to helping clients find top gaming talent." - Ken Clark, CEO, Onward Search Tweet this

"Despite the rising popularity of video games in recent years, we believe that it's time to honor the ones who make such staggering feats within the sector possible," stated Taylor Wilson, Gaming & Development Awards Coordinator. "Congratulations to all of our winners – we're beyond eager to see how you continue to thrive within the new age of technology," he continued.

Onward Search, parent company of Onward Play, is coming off an award-winning year in which it won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards. The company was also named a "Top 100 Staffing Firm" at the 2023 World Staffing Awards.

