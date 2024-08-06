Onward Search Launches Generative AI Training Services for Creative Teams

"Most professionals and organizations using generative AI have barely scratched the surface of what's possible. Training your team isn't just an opportunity; it's an employer's responsibility." - Ross Patrick, Lead Instructor Post this

The initiative is led by Ross Patrick, an award-winning creative leader and distinguished AI educator. Patrick brings 30+ years of hands-on experience working with brands like Amazon, Nike, Starbucks, and Anheuser-Busch. He is also the founder of the creative agency XTRA BOLD and a professor at the Academy of Art University, where he teaches AI-driven creativity.

"Most professionals and organizations using generative AI have barely scratched the surface of what's possible. Training your team isn't just an opportunity; it's an employer's responsibility," said Patrick. "Our goal is to inspire companies to invest in their people, harness the full potential of AI, and unlock possibilities beyond belief."

Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search, added, "At Onward Search, our entrepreneurial spirit thrives at the intersection of creative and technology. As generative AI reshapes the work landscape, we're committed to evolving our services and enabling our clients with the skills to adapt."

Beyond training, Onward Search's end-to-end AI solutions include strategic consulting and specialized staffing for high-impact AI roles, such as prompt engineers, chatbot developers, and fractional leaders.

