Onward Search Named 'Top Staffing Company to Work For' at World Staffing Awards

"Onward Search has a team of outstanding leaders and team members who embrace our core values and have an unrelenting passion to serve our clients and talent." - Ken Clark, CEO, Onward Search Post this

VIEW: Top 100 Staffing Companies to Work for in 2024

"I could not be prouder to see our company recognized as one of the world's best staffing agencies," shared Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "Onward Search has a team of outstanding leaders and team members who embrace our core values and have an unrelenting passion to serve our clients and talent."

"Our main goal is to help the staffing industry get the recognition it deserves," said Jan Jedlinski, Co-Founder & CEO, Candidate.ly & World Staffing Summit. "Staffing professionals are giving their best trying to help others. This is why we want to celebrate the best professionals and companies in the industry."

Onward Search is coming off an award-winning year in which it received ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Awards for Service Excellence in recognition of the company's commitment to Clients and Talent. The company has also previously been recognized as a top employer by Forbes, Hearst Media, Comparably, InHerSight, and UpCity.

About Onward Search:

Onward Search is a leading staffing agency that helps the nation's top companies connect with the best creative, marketing, and technology talent. The company offers a comprehensive suite of talent solutions, including contract staffing, direct hire, team staffing, strategic consulting, and fractional executive services.

Founded in 2007, Onward Search is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. The company has won numerous awards for its service to clients and talent, including the 'ClearlyRated Best of Staffing(R) Award' for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit onwardsearch.com.

Media Contact

Steve Dobrowski, Onward Search, 1 2032101447, [email protected], https://www.onwardsearch.com/

SOURCE Onward Search