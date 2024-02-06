Onward Search Names Kate O'Connor as Digital Accessibility & XD Practice Leader

"Digital accessibility isn't just about making digital experiences accessible to people with disabilities; it's about designing delightful experiences for all, and I couldn't be more passionate about it." - Kate O'Connor, Digital Accessibility and Experience Design (XD) Practice Leader Post this

"We're proud to expand our Digital Accessibility and XD offerings with a leader as devoted and knowledgeable as Kate at the helm," stated Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "Appointing a dedicated practice leader is an important step forward as we continue to evolve our services to meet our clients' ever-changing needs."

"I'm excited to continue supporting hiring managers with our CPACC-certified recruitment team while delivering new, tailored digital accessibility and inclusive design solutions to their organizations," shared O'Connor. "Digital accessibility isn't just about making digital experiences accessible to people with disabilities; it's about designing delightful experiences for all, and I couldn't be more passionate about it."

Onward Search recently released an educational guide titled "Making the Case for Digital Accessibility," featuring insights from O'Connor and the Onward Search team on how to advocate for digital accessibility within an organization. The company's 2024 Salary Guide also provides hiring data and salary trends for a variety of A11Y and design roles, among others.

