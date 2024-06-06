Onward Search Names Melissa Walsh as Sales & Growth Marketing Practice Leader

"In today's shifting market, sales and growth marketing teams everywhere need the agility to navigate change, and our practice is poised to equip them for success." - Melissa Walsh, VP & Practice Leader, Sales and Growth Marketing Post this

"We're proud to launch a dedicated practice area to help our clients meet and exceed their revenue and growth targets," shared Walsh. "At Onward Search, we've found that exceptional performance starts with exceptional talent. In today's shifting market, sales and growth marketing teams everywhere need the agility to navigate change, and our practice is poised to equip them for success."

"Melissa is a committed, customer-focused leader with an amazing track record of helping her clients achieve and outperform their strategic goals," stated Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "We're excited for her to lead our growing practice area, partner with our clients, and provide top companies with the talent necessary to win."

Earlier this year, Onward Search launched its Digital Accessibility and Experience Design practice, offering specialized solutions ranging from staff augmentation to consulting, auditing, and remediation. The company showcased these offerings as Silver Sponsors of the UXPA Boston Conference in May. Practice Leader Kate O'Connor was also the featured speaker at IAAP's GAAD Week virtual networking event.

About Onward Search:

Onward Search is a leading staffing agency that helps the nation's top companies connect with the best creative, marketing and technology talent. The company offers a comprehensive suite of talent solutions that include contract staffing, direct hire, team staffing, strategic consulting and fractional executive services.

Founded in 2007, Onward Search is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. The company has won numerous awards for its service to clients and talent, including the 'ClearlyRated Best of Staffing(R) Award' for four consecutive years. To learn more, visit onwardsearch.com.

