Onward Search Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Awards

Onward Search received a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 76.3% from their clients, more than double the industry's average of 36% in 2023. Their NPS Score for talent was 61.5%, which was also significantly higher than the industry's average of 30%. The company earned satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 from 81.4% of their clients and 71.9% of their placed candidates.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized as 'Best of Staffing' award winners by our clients and talent, year after year," stated Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "These awards demonstrate our team's steadfast commitment to embracing our core values, delivering amazing results, and wowing our customers. I'm thankful to be surrounded by people so passionate about connecting great companies with top talent."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

Onward Search is coming off an award-winning year in which it was named a "Top Staffing Company to Work For" at the World Staffing Awards. The company has also previously been recognized for its accomplishments by Forbes, Hearst Media, Comparably, InHerSight, and UpCity.

About Onward Search:

Onward Search is a leading staffing agency that helps the nation's top companies connect with the best creative, marketing, and technology talent. The company offers a comprehensive suite of talent solutions, including contract staffing, direct hire, team staffing, strategic consulting, and fractional executive services.

Founded in 2007, Onward Search is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. The company has won numerous awards for its service to clients and talent, year after year. To learn more, visit onwardsearch.com.

