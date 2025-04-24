Onward Search Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of Staffing Awards

"These awards are a testament to our customer-obsessed team and the core values they live every day. I'm incredibly thankful to be supported by people so dedicated to helping amazing companies and talent find each other." - Ken Clark, CEO, Onward Search Post this

Onward Search earned a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 69.6% from clients—significantly higher than the industry average. Additionally, 97.7% of clients said the company consistently submits multiple qualified candidates for each assignment. On the talent side, Onward Search received a 67.6% NPS—more than double the industry average. Among placed candidates, 75% rated their satisfaction a 9 or 10.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized by our clients and talent for the fifth year in a row," shared Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "These awards are a testament to our customer-obsessed team and the core values they live every day. I'm incredibly thankful to be supported by people so dedicated to helping amazing companies and talent find each other."

"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"

Onward Search is coming off an award-winning year in which it was named a "Top Staffing Company to Work For" at the World Staffing Awards. The company has also previously been recognized for its accomplishments by Forbes, Hearst Media, Comparably, InHerSight, and UpCity.

About Onward Search:

Onward Search is a leading staffing agency that helps the nation's top companies connect with AI-skilled creative, marketing, and technology talent. The company offers a comprehensive suite of talent solutions, including contract staffing, direct hire, team staffing, strategic consulting, and fractional executive services.

Founded in 2007, Onward Search is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. It has been been awarded ClearyRated's Best of Staffing Award and earned numerous recognitions for its service to clients and talent.

Steve Dobrowski, Onward Search, 1 2032101447, [email protected], www.onwardsearch.com

