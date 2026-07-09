Onward Search Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing Awards

"This recognition reflects our customer-first mindset and the commitment our team brings every day to understanding the needs of our clients, supporting our talent, and delivering work that earns their trust." - Ken Clark, CEO, Onward Search Post this

Onward Search earned a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 54.5% from clients, significantly higher than the industry average. On the talent side, Onward Search received a 62.3% NPS, more than double the industry average. Among talent respondents, 75% rated their satisfaction a 9 or 10.

"We're once again honored to be recognized as Best of Staffing award winners by our clients and talent," stated Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "This recognition reflects our customer-first mindset and the commitment our team brings every day to understanding the needs of our clients, supporting our talent, and delivering work that earns their trust."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing and recruiting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

Onward Search is coming off a transformative year during which the organization evolved its comprehensive suite of AI Enablement Solutions and expanded its talent offerings to include Manufacturing and Engineering. The company has also previously been recognized for its accomplishments by the World Staffing Awards, Forbes, Hearst Media, Comparably, InHerSight, and UpCity.

About Onward Search:

Onward Search is a leading provider of staffing and solutions for the nation's top marketing, creative, and technology teams.

The company helps organizations build and scale their workforce through contract staffing, direct hire, team staffing, and fractional leadership. Onward Search also delivers AI enablement and digital accessibility solutions, including strategy, implementation, engineering, training, and talent support.

Founded in 2007, Onward Search is part of Onward Group Holdings, LLC, a platform of specialized workforce and talent solutions companies that includes Onward Accessibility, Onward Education and Talera. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, CT. To learn more, visit onwardsearch.com.

Media Contact

Steven Dobrowski, Onward Search, 1 2032101447, [email protected], https://www.onwardsearch.com/

SOURCE Onward Search