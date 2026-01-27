OnWord Stories Launches AI-Powered Reading Platform to Boost Engagement and Literacy for K-5 Students

"Educators told us they needed high-quality literacy resources that save preparation time while delivering highly engaging, standards-aligned content," said Alex Finkielsztein, co-founder of OnWord Stories. Post this

LMS integrations are planned for future releases. Powered by a secure, closed AI system, the platform provides safe interactions, prevents inappropriate content, and ensures each story is clear, consistent, and engaging. OnWord Stories includes comprehension questions aligned with Bloom's Taxonomy and adaptive leveling based on Lexiles and Guided Reading Levels. Aligned with the Science of Reading curriculum, content is designed to support engaging, confidence-building reading experiences.

"Educators told us they needed high-quality literacy resources that save preparation time while delivering highly engaging, standards-aligned content," said Alex Finkielsztein, co-founder of OnWord Stories. "OnWord Stories answers that call, providing teachers with everything they need to transform their classrooms into centers of personalized reading success."

The platform is a timely response to the national reading crisis and the persistent challenges of the "third-grade cliff," the point at which students transition from learning to read to reading to learn. In the U.S., only about 14 % of early adolescents report reading for fun almost every day, and overall engagement in reading for pleasure has been declining for years, creating a gap that can hinder literacy development. By giving students access to fiction that aligns with their interests —sports and video games, science and adventure —OnWord Stories helps bridge that gap while equipping educators with ready-to-use reading assignments, personalized reading lists, and progress-tracking tools.

The platform is designed to support diverse learning styles and can be adapted for various reading levels from emerging readers through advanced students, integrating seamlessly as a supplemental resource.

"What makes OnWord Stories exceptional is how it connects students' personal interests to essential literacy skills," said Ann Bommarito, Educational Consultant with OnWord Stories. "When students read about topics they're passionate about while building comprehension at their level, they're not just completing assignments, they're becoming confident, lifelong readers."

OnWord Stories provides educators with a practical solution to personalized literacy instruction while helping all students discover their love of reading.

About OnWord Stories

OnWord Stories is the easiest way to engage students in personalized reading practice that builds confidence and skills. Whether you're supporting struggling readers, differentiating instruction across reading levels, or simply making literacy learning more enjoyable, OnWord Stories eliminates the burden of creating individualized content from scratch. Using AI to generate high-interest stories tailored to each student's interests and reading level, OnWord Stories is designed to simplify and strengthen literacy instruction for educators, students, and families alike. Learn more at OnWordstories.com

