Onyx Advisor Network Combines with AGC, the # 1 Online Community for Financial Advisors

"Joining AGC offers Onyx members additional benefits and opportunities to collaborate with advisors who share our vision of a more diverse and inclusive profession that better reflects the make-up of our country." - Emlen Miles-Mattingly Post this

"When Dasarte and I came together to create the Onyx Advisor Network, we set out to change the complexion of wealth management by providing underrepresented advisors with the tools and resources to foster their growth and a network of peers to level the playing field," said Miles-Mattingly. "Through discussions that began earlier this year with our friends and AGC co-founders Taylor Schulte and Justin Castelli, we recognized that coming together as one community offers Onyx members additional benefits and opportunities to collaborate with advisors who share our vision of a more diverse and inclusive profession that better reflects the make-up of our country."

In 2024, AGC members will gather online and in person to connect and support one another, learn from guest speakers and industry experts, and enjoy exclusive benefits, including weekly opportunities to get quoted in the media, digital marketing tools from Wealthtender, and vendor discounts worth thousands of dollars. Beyond quantifiable benefits, financial advisors in the AGC community regularly share that it's the camaraderie and collaboration that occurs within the community that makes membership invaluable.

"Among the community tenets we established when Taylor and I launched AGC in 2019 were core commitments to welcome members from diverse backgrounds and ensure a safe place for advisors to ask questions, experiment with ideas, engage with peers, and grow without fear of judgment or rejection," said Castelli. "As we welcome Onyx members to the AGC community, we're steadfastly committed to these founding principles and cherish the diversity of our membership and its rich tapestry of voices."

About AGC

AGC™ is a safe, collaborative community for financial advisors to grow personally and professionally alongside their peers. AGC fosters community, collaboration, and inspiration with access to innovative digital marketing implementation tools from Wealthtender. For more information, please visit advisorgc.com or wealthtender.com/the-agc.

