Onyx Coating expands private label program to expand opportunities for automotive care professionals

Brand ownership with no startup fees

The initiative enables partners to make Onyx Coating products their own, offering world-class ceramic coatings with fully customizable branding. With no start-up fees, low minimum orders, and comprehensive support, Onyx Coating's private label offering makes it easier than ever for businesses to expand their portfolio and strengthen customer loyalty.

"Onyx Coating Private Label Program is about giving professionals the tools to enhance their brand," said Ahmed Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating. "We take care of the science, testing, and performance while our partners focus on building customer relationships under their own name."

What makes the Private Label Program valuable?

No start-up fees or investment: Partners avoid the high costs of R&D, logistics, and manufacturing.

Low minimum orders: Designed to suit businesses of all sizes, with flexibility to scale.

Market customization: Tailored solutions for automotive, aviation, and marine applications.

Marketing and sales support: Access to product sheets, flyers, and digital assets.

In-house branding consultation: Expert guidance to ensure the private label fits its target market.

"This spotlight isn't about something new, it's about reminding our partners that Onyx Coating stands for more than just products," added Madi. "We stand for opportunity. Our Private Label Program is proof of our commitment to helping car care professionals grow with confidence, backed by products they can trust."

Why car care professionals choose Onyx Coating?

Onyx Coating is recognized worldwide for setting new standards in vehicle protection. The company pioneered the first certified 10H & N1 ceramic coatings, offering unmatched durability, gloss, and resistance. Beyond coatings, Onyx Coating delivers Paint Protection Films and Window Films engineered to extend the life and brilliance of vehicles across land, sea, and air.

Driven by values of integrity, excellence, and customer-centric innovation, Onyx Coating partners with car care professionals to build stronger businesses and supports them with the car care knowledge they need. Its Private Label Program is a natural extension of this mission, ensuring accessibility, growth, and long-term partnership success.

Join the Onyx Coating Private Label Program – build your brand with world-class ceramic coatings

Car care professionals seeking to strengthen their brand identity, expand their product portfolio, and stand out in the competitive automotive care industry are invited to explore the Onyx Coating Private Label Program.

For more information about the Private Label Program, or to start building your own branded line with Onyx Coating, visit www.onyxcoating.com or contact the team directly at [email protected].

