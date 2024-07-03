Onyx Coating Launches Its Cutting-Edge Vunyx® Ceramic Window Films: Revolutionizing Heat Rejection and UV Protection

By harnessing the power of sputtered ceramic technology, we've created a film that delivers unmatched heat rejection, exceptional clarity, and lasting durability," said Mr. Ahmed Madi, Sales Director, Onyx Coating Post this

"Vunyx® Ceramic Window Film represents a significant leap forward in window film performance," said Mr. Ahmed Madi, Sales Director, Onyx Coating. "By harnessing the power of sputtered ceramic technology, we've created a film that delivers unmatched heat rejection, exceptional clarity, and lasting durability."

Advanced Structure and Composition:

The foundation of Vunyx® Ceramic Window Film is a 2-ply PET (polyethylene terephthalate) film, ensuring robust performance. One of the base layers is enhanced with sputtering technology, which involves the deposition of fine metallic particles onto the PET film to reflect solar radiation more effectively. The adhesive layer between the two PET base films is infused with ceramic additives, optimizing the film's heat rejection capabilities and durability.

Key Technologies: Sputtering Technology & Ceramic Additives

The sputter PET base film utilizes advanced sputtering technology to enhance solar radiation reflection, significantly improving heat rejection. Ceramic materials in the adhesive layer provide superior thermal properties and durability, offering an additional layer of protection against heat.

Benefits of Vunyx® Ceramic Window Films:

With newly introduced Sputtering Technology, vehicle owners benefit from:

Superior Heat Rejection: Ceramic particles efficiently block infrared radiation, significantly reducing heat inside vehicles or buildings.

Exceptional UV Protection: Blocks up to 99% of harmful UV rays, protecting occupants and furnishings from sun damage and fading.

High Visibility: Maintains excellent clarity due to the non-metallic nature of the particles, despite high heat rejection.

Signal-Friendly: Unlike metal-based films, ceramic films do not interfere with cell phone signals or GPS navigation.

Durability: Sputtering technology creates a robust, scratch-resistant film that resists fading and color change over time.

Performance Specifications of Vunyx® Ceramic Window Films

Vunyx® Ceramic Window Films offers impressive performance features. It can reject up to 90% of total solar energy (TSER), which significantly reduces heat gain, lowering cooling costs and improving comfort. It allows up to 70% of visible light transmission (VLT), striking a balance between light control and privacy while maintaining clear visibility. With 99% ultraviolet (UV) rejection, it protects against harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and the fading of interior furnishings. Additionally, it provides up to 99% infrared (IR) rejection, which blocks infrared heat and enhances interior comfort. The product also achieves up to 85% glare reduction, minimizing eye strain and enhancing visibility. The shading coefficient ranges from 0.5 to 0.87, effectively lowering heat gain to make spaces cooler and more comfortable. Lastly, the solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) varies between 0.43 and 0.85, indicating effective heat rejection, with lower numbers signifying higher efficiency.

Vunyx® Ceramic Window Films are warranted for a lifetime from the original purchase date, ensuring proper installation by an authorized dealer. The warranty covers maintaining reactive and adhesive properties, as well as appearance, with no charge for the replacement of warranted parts due to defects.

Read more about the benefits for Installers here

About Onyx Coating

Onyx Coating is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative automotive protection and care products. The company's unwavering commitment lies in delivering and guaranteeing complete protection for vehicles of all types. Onyx Coating empowers drivers to experience the joy of ownership with complete peace of mind.

Media Contact

Niwantha Hettiarachchi, ONYX COATING GmbH HQ Office, 49 308 878 9772, [email protected], https://onyxcoating.com/

SOURCE ONYX COATING GmbH HQ Office