Onyx Coating launches January Partner Incentive Program to support a strong start to 2026 amid growing global demand

This initiative is designed to reward Onyx Coating's most loyal and valued partners, while also welcoming new partners into its trusted global network. By providing these special benefits, the company ensures that both existing and new partners can start the year with tangible support and a strong advantage in the market.

"Our partners are at the heart of our global success," said Ahmed Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating. "These rewards are a way of showing appreciation for their trust and dedication over the past year, while also helping them start 2026 with a strong advantage in the market."

Empowering paint protection professionals to capitalize on a growing market in 2026

Following a strong performance in 2025 and a positive outlook for 2026, Onyx Coating is working hard to support paint protection professionals to capitalize on the expanding demand for advanced automotive protection solutions.

As global interest in ceramic coatings, paint protection film, and premium surface protection continues to rise, the company is focused on equipping its installer and distributor network with the products, support, and commercial initiatives needed to harness the opportunities of a growing and increasingly competitive market.

Onyx Coating is more than a manufacturer of premium car care products; it is a true business partner. By taking part in this January rewards initiative, installers and distributors gain access to high-quality products and support that enhance credibility, build customer trust, and give them a competitive edge.

Paint protection training, products, and support that drive partner success

Certified installers benefit from extensive training and technical guidance, ensuring they can deliver world-class services with confidence. Distributors gain access to Onyx Coating's advanced ceramic coatings, paint protection films, and window films, engineered for unmatched durability, clarity, and performance. These benefits help partners retain clients, expand service offerings, and increase profitability during the first month of the year.

"Supporting our partners goes beyond supplying products," added Madi. "It's about creating opportunities for them to grow, scale their services, and succeed. By offering these rewards in January, we're giving both new and existing partners the tools to start the year on a strong note."

About Onyx Coating

Onyx Coating is a global leader in automotive protection solutions, offering advanced ceramic coatings, premium paint protection films, and window films engineered for superior performance. With a distribution network spanning over 70 countries, Onyx Coating empowers automotive care professionals with high-quality products, technical expertise, and ongoing support. The company operates on core values of integrity, excellence, teamwork, customer focus, and sustainability.

Join the Onyx Coating network

Car care professionals looking to expand their car care services with ceramic coatings, paint protection films (PPF), window tint, detailing products, and professional training or to become an official car care product distributor or certified car care installer are invited to join the Onyx Coating network. For more information, visit www.onyxcoating.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Amgad Elsayed, Onyx Coating, 1 800 774 3928, [email protected], https://onyxcoating.com/

SOURCE Onyx Coating