Onyx Coating Launches Year-End Flash Sale 2025 for Installers and Distributors

"Our mission has always been to support the growth of professionals in the automotive protection industry," said Ahmed Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating. Post this

"Our mission has always been to support the growth of professionals in the automotive protection industry," said Ahmed Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating. "This Flash Sale reflects our commitment to delivering real, tangible value to our partners, empowering them to increase profitability during one of the busiest seasons of the year."

Month-Long Promotion Designed for Partner Success

Running from December 1 to December 31, 2025, the Year-End Flash Sale rewards installers and distributors with free products worth up to 25% of their purchase value across the full range of ceramic coatings, window films, and paint protection films. This offer is designed to help partners expand their product lineup and maximize year-end performance.

The initiative also provides an accessible entry point for new customers who wish to integrate high-quality protective solutions at exceptional rates.

"This initiative is our way of showing appreciation while enabling professionals to grow with a trusted global brand behind them," added Madi. "We firmly believe in the quality of our products and in the success of our partners."

For full promotion details, interested partners can contact the sales team at [email protected] or visit www.onyxcoating.com.

About the Onyx Coating Private Label Program

Onyx Coating's enhanced Private Label Program enables installers, detailing studios, retailers, and distributors to make Onyx Coating products their own, delivering world-class ceramic coatings with fully customizable branding. The offering includes:

No startup fees

Low minimum order quantities

Custom packaging and labels

Technical and marketing support

The program creates new opportunities for businesses seeking brand ownership and long-term customer loyalty.

About Onyx Coating

Onyx Coating is driven by innovation, excellence, and a mission to protect vehicles across land, sea, and air. As a global leader in high-performance automotive protection, the company offers advanced ceramic coatings, including certified 10H and N1 formulas, as well as premium paint protection films and window films engineered for superior durability and shine.

With a customer-centric approach and a distribution network spanning over 70 countries, Onyx Coating empowers automotive professionals with premium solutions, technical expertise, and ongoing support. The company operates on core values of integrity, excellence, innovation, teamwork, customer focus, and sustainability.

Join the Onyx Coating Network

Car care professionals seeking to expand their offering of ceramic coatings, PPF, window tint, detailing products, and professional training are invited to partner with Onyx Coating. The Year-End Flash Sale 2025 offers an ideal opportunity to integrate premium protection solutions backed by a trusted global manufacturer.

For more information about partnership programs or to become an official Onyx Coating distributor or installer, visit www.onyxcoating.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Onyx Coating, ONYX COATING USA Inc., 1 800 774 3928, [email protected], https://onyxcoating.com/

SOURCE ONYX COATING USA Inc.