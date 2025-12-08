Onyx Coating Launches Year-End Flash Sale 2025 for Installers and Distributors

Onyx Coating's Year-End Flash Sale 2025 in the USA offers installers and distributors free products worth up to 25% of their purchase, supporting growth with premium coatings, PPF, window films, and expanded Private Label opportunities.
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onyx Coating, a global leader in premium automotive protection products, has officially launched its Year-End Flash Sale 2025, offering exceptional incentives for professional car care installers and distributors in the USA.
The promotion celebrates one of the company's strongest years to date, marked by major strategic milestones. In June 2025, Onyx Coating achieved a significant milestone, reaching a network of 500 certified installers across the United States. In October, the brand unveiled its next-generation automotive paint protection solutions at the SEMA Show 2025, showcasing advancements in ceramic coatings, paint protection films (PPF), and window films. Earlier in September, Onyx Coating expanded its Private Label Program, providing detailers and automotive care businesses with a new opportunity to build their own branded product lines with no startup fees, low minimum order quantities, and full customization support.
"Our mission has always been to support the growth of professionals in the automotive protection industry," said Ahmed Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating. "This Flash Sale reflects our commitment to delivering real, tangible value to our partners, empowering them to increase profitability during one of the busiest seasons of the year."
Month-Long Promotion Designed for Partner Success
Running from December 1 to December 31, 2025, the Year-End Flash Sale rewards installers and distributors with free products worth up to 25% of their purchase value across the full range of ceramic coatings, window films, and paint protection films. This offer is designed to help partners expand their product lineup and maximize year-end performance.
The initiative also provides an accessible entry point for new customers who wish to integrate high-quality protective solutions at exceptional rates.
"This initiative is our way of showing appreciation while enabling professionals to grow with a trusted global brand behind them," added Madi. "We firmly believe in the quality of our products and in the success of our partners."
For full promotion details, interested partners can contact the sales team at [email protected] or visit www.onyxcoating.com.
About the Onyx Coating Private Label Program
Onyx Coating's enhanced Private Label Program enables installers, detailing studios, retailers, and distributors to make Onyx Coating products their own, delivering world-class ceramic coatings with fully customizable branding. The offering includes:
- No startup fees
- Low minimum order quantities
- Custom packaging and labels
- Technical and marketing support
The program creates new opportunities for businesses seeking brand ownership and long-term customer loyalty.
About Onyx Coating
Onyx Coating is driven by innovation, excellence, and a mission to protect vehicles across land, sea, and air. As a global leader in high-performance automotive protection, the company offers advanced ceramic coatings, including certified 10H and N1 formulas, as well as premium paint protection films and window films engineered for superior durability and shine.
With a customer-centric approach and a distribution network spanning over 70 countries, Onyx Coating empowers automotive professionals with premium solutions, technical expertise, and ongoing support. The company operates on core values of integrity, excellence, innovation, teamwork, customer focus, and sustainability.
Join the Onyx Coating Network
Car care professionals seeking to expand their offering of ceramic coatings, PPF, window tint, detailing products, and professional training are invited to partner with Onyx Coating. The Year-End Flash Sale 2025 offers an ideal opportunity to integrate premium protection solutions backed by a trusted global manufacturer.
For more information about partnership programs or to become an official Onyx Coating distributor or installer, visit www.onyxcoating.com or contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Onyx Coating, ONYX COATING USA Inc., 1 800 774 3928, [email protected], https://onyxcoating.com/
SOURCE ONYX COATING USA Inc.
Share this article