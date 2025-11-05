Onyx Coating marks Black Friday with a 20% discount for car care installers

At Onyx Coating, our partners' success is our success," said Ahmed Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating. "We are not just a brand; we are a trusted partner dedicated to ensuring that every car care installer has access to the best products and the strongest support. Post this

This special offer underscores Onyx Coating's unwavering commitment to empowering its partners, both existing and new, with greater opportunities to grow their business and strengthen their service quality during the busy season.

"At Onyx Coating, our partners' success is our success," said Ahmed Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating. "We are not just a brand; we are a trusted partner dedicated to ensuring that every car care installer has access to the best products and the strongest support. This Black Friday discount is one of the many ways we express our appreciation and commitment to our global network."

The 20% discount applies to Onyx Coating's premium ceramic coatings, paint protection films (PPF), and window films, including its renowned 10H and N1-certified formulas. These high-performance solutions are trusted by professionals worldwide for their durability, shine, and superior protection across automotive, marine, and aerospace applications.

By introducing this offer, Onyx Coating reinforces its reputation as a partner-first brand that prioritizes mutual growth. The promotion allows both established and new partners to access high-quality products at a competitive rate, helping them expand their business capabilities and increase profitability during the peak season.

"We know this is a crucial time of year for car care businesses," added Madi. "Our 20% Black Friday offer is more than a promotion; it's a statement of our long-term commitment to our partners' growth. We're proud to deliver products that set new standards for protection, performance, and profitability."

Why Onyx Coating is the best choice for car care professionals

For car care professionals aiming to take their business to the next level, Onyx Coating offers more than just products; it provides a competitive edge. The brand's advanced formulations are engineered to deliver unmatched protection, durability, and finish quality, ensuring customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Each Onyx Coating car care product is the result of rigorous research and testing, combining cutting-edge nanotechnology with real-world performance to meet the demands of professionals who require consistency and reliability.

Key advantages include:

Certified 10H and N1 Technology: Industry-leading hardness and gloss levels for long-lasting surface protection.

High Profit Margins: Premium-grade performance products designed to help installers and detailers offer higher-value services.

Ease of Application: Streamlined coating and film installation processes that save time and reduce material waste.

Comprehensive Support: Ongoing training, marketing materials, and business development programs for certified partners.

Global Reputation: Trusted in over 100 countries by professionals who value quality, reliability, and partnership.

With this foundation, Onyx Coating empowers installers and detailers to enhance their service standards, expand their client base, and grow their businesses sustainably.

Training and technical support: helping professionals master paint protection

As part of its commitment to partner success, Onyx Coating also provides a specialized car care training program designed to help professionals master the installation of ceramic coatings, paint protection films, and window films.

These training sessions cover every stage of product application, from surface preparation to finishing techniques, ensuring partners achieve the best possible results while maintaining the brand's high-quality standards.

Through hands-on workshops, detailed tutorials, and expert guidance, Onyx Coating empowers installers and detailers to enhance their technical skills, increase customer satisfaction, and confidently grow their businesses with world-class knowledge and support.

Join the Onyx Coating network - now with a special 20% black Friday car care offer

Car care professionals seeking to expand their ceramic coating, PPF, window tint, and detailing product portfolio are invited to join the Onyx Coating Partner Network. The Black Friday offer provides a special opportunity to integrate cutting-edge protection solutions into their business, backed by a trusted global manufacturer.

For more information about partnership programs or to become an authorized Onyx Coating car care distributor or car care installer, visit www.onyxcoating.com or contact [email protected].

