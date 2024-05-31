Onyx Coating Unveils Revolutionary Paint Protection Solutions: Vunyx® PPF Gel and Paint Prep Plus

Paint Prep Plus and Vunyx® PPF Gel represent groundbreaking advancements in car care, ensuring pristine finishes and effortless installation." – Mr. Ahmed Madi, Sales Director of Onyx Coating Post this

Paint Prep Plus is a game-changing product specifically formulated to remove all traces of contaminants, including wax, silicone, oil, and more. This meticulous cleaning process ensures a perfectly prepped surface, ready for the application of Paint Protection Film and Ceramic Coating.

"What truly sets Paint Prep Plus apart is its unique formula. This innovative solution prevents swirl marks, guaranteeing a pristine surface for a flawless finish," says Mr. Ahmed Madi, Sales Director of Onyx Coating. "Paint Prep Plus boasts a user-friendly, single-step application, making it ideal for professionals seeking an efficient and effective solution. Safe for all painted surfaces, Paint Prep Plus offers peace of mind, knowing it won't damage or strip away the paint. This remarkable product is the answer for achieving the highest level of quality and a superior finish for any vehicle"

Vunyx® PPF Gel: The Future of Paint Protection Film Installation

Tailored specifically for professional use, Vunyx® PPF Gel represents a groundbreaking solution for superior paint protection film (PPF) applications. Its advanced formula ensures extended wetness, even in extreme heat, allowing for a perfect, bubble-free finish every time.

Vunyx® PPF Gel offers a multitude of benefits for professional detailers:

Extended Wetness: Remains effective for longer, especially in hot climates

Superior Cling: Adheres seamlessly to both vertical and horizontal surfaces

Even Spreading: Ensures consistent application for a flawless finish

High Viscosity: Provides the optimal balance between slip and tack for effortless installation

Customizable Consistency: A dilutable 1:1 ratio allows for personalized use. The Gel comes as a ready-to-use formula but it can be diluted up to 1 to 1 for other applications.

These time-saving and efficiency-enhancing properties make Vunyx® PPF Gel a standout choice for professionals seeking to streamline their PPF installation process. Change the installation game with Vunyx® PPF Gel.

About Onyx Coating

Onyx Coating is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative automotive protection and care products. The company's unwavering commitment lies in delivering and guaranteeing complete protection for vehicles of all types. Onyx Coating empowers drivers to experience the joy of ownership with complete peace of mind.

Media Contact

Niwantha Hettiarachchi, ONYX COATING GmbH, 49 308 878 9772, [email protected], https://onyxcoating.com/

SOURCE ONYX COATING GmbH