Onyx+East Breaks Ground on Flora, a New Residential Neighborhood Coming to West Carmel in 2024

Flora's homes are ideal for homeowners seeking the latest in modern home design with the convenience of a maintenance-free lifestyle. Expertly crafted and designed to make life easy, the open interior spaces are flexible to accommodate all of life's needs. Vibrant outdoor spaces are perfect for kids, pets and entertaining. Modern features and finishes are fresh, and energy-saving technology reduces monthly expenses and carbon footprint.

"We were excited to work alongside Onyx+East to bring Flora to life in Carmel, as it's something fresh for our community," said Steve Pittman, President of Pittman Partners. "Onyx+East is an expert in creating unique, architecturally distinct places to live using creativity in building orientation, space sharing, maximizing views and the efficient use of land."

Flora will focus on activating natural spaces and creating an appropriate transition to the surrounding high-intensity office and high-end residential areas. Flora's green space and common areas, as well as the pedestrian sidewalks and internal path networks, will foster and encourage a community where neighbors are able to interact and engage with each other which results in a more vibrant sense of community.

"We believe that the location and design of people's homes significantly influences their health and happiness," said Onyx+East CEO Kelli Lawrence. "Flora aims to provide individuals with everything necessary to lead their most fulfilling lives- a stunning home situated in an excellent location, fostering a strong sense of community."

Located in a coveted suburban area, Flora residents will have access to Carmel's exceptional schools, abundant employment opportunities, health care facilities and nearby dining and shopping. Flora residents will also enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with landscaping and snow removal included with the Homeowners Association.

Onyx+East has partnered with 621 Capital and Stockyards Bank on the financing for the project. Flora will be the third Onyx+East community in Carmel, following Uptown at WestClay and Melange. Over the last three years, Onyx+East has built or has under construction more than 25 projects in excess of $400 million of investment in Indiana, Florida and Ohio.

Site development for Flora will begin this fall, with sales and home construction beginning in early 2024. Visit OnyxAndEast.com/Flora for more information and to sign up for project updates.

ABOUT ONYX+EAST

Onyx+East is a full-service residential homebuilder that creates award-winning homes and communities for people who want to live where they "do life." Onyx+East delivers architecturally distinct homes and communities that are designed with intent, delivering modern, functional, high-design homes, located in desirable, accessible areas, delivered with premium customer experience. By developing underused, vacant land in existing urban and suburban areas, O+E creates healthier and more vibrant communities, cultivating inspired living. Learn more at OnyxAndEast.com.

