Onyx+East is Honored as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for 2023

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023 is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Kelli Lawrence, CEO of Onyx+East. "Our company's success is driven by a deep commitment to building inspiration throughout our team culture, locations, homes, features and customer experience. We owe this achievement to our passionate team members, supportive partners and loyal customers."

Since its inception, Onyx+East has distinguished itself as a leader in the homebuilding industry, specializing in creating modern, sustainable and vibrant residential communities. The company's innovative approach to site selection, design, construction and customer service has earned it a reputation for excellence and propelled it toward significant growth and recognition.

This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list underscores Onyx+East's commitment to achieving tremendous growth, building an all-star team and delivering exceptional homes and experiences to its customers. With a continued focus on innovative solutions, customer-centric approaches and community-driven development, Onyx+East is poised to build on this achievement and sustain its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at Inc.com/Inc5000.

ABOUT ONYX+EAST

Onyx+East is a full-service residential homebuilder that creates award-winning homes and communities for people who want to live where they "do life." Onyx+East delivers architecturally distinct homes and communities that are designed with intent, delivering modern, functional, high-design homes, located in desirable, accessible areas, delivered with premium customer experience. By developing underused, vacant land in existing urban and suburban areas, O+E creates healthier and more vibrant communities, cultivating inspired living.

For more information about Onyx+East and its current and upcoming projects, please visit OnyxAndEast.com.

