Oodles Energy Open Company's First DCFC EV Charging Site in Houston, Texas

"We are honored to bring the Oodles Energy DCFC network to the City of Houston, to help advance EV adoption in Texas and across the nation," said Keith Berger, CEO of Oodles Energy. "This installation affirms our commitment to removing obstacles to EV ownership by integrating affordability, dependability, and ease. We're simplifying the process for hotels to incorporate a valuable amenity for guests and travelers, thereby addressing range anxiety and fostering the acceleration of EV adoption."

"Auerbach Funds is thrilled to work with Oodles Energy on installing EV charging stations at our hotel. Oodles has provided our investors with a win-win situation. Oodles adds a highly desirable amenity to our asset whilst also adding revenue generation." said Peter Auerbach, Managing Partner of Auerbach Funds. "As more guests switch to electric vehicles, this project represents our commitment to those guests while also supporting the growth of electric vehicle adoption and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Oodles Energy is thrilled to further its EV charging partnerships in the hotel segment as there are 91,000 locations that will potentially need an EV charging station solution.. Oodles has over 50 EV charging locations slated to open in 2024 through collaborations with hotel groups that see the EV drivers as a high growth demographic.

About Oodles Energy:

Oodles Energy serves as a Charge Point Operator (CPO), specializing in ultra-fast DC fast chargers (DCFCs) for electric vehicles (EVs). We offer a distinctive end-to-end EV Charging Solution tailored for hotels, multi-family residences, and mixed-use commercial properties. Our proprietary EV charging as a service offering empowers clients to deliver a fully integrated high-speed EV charging experience to their tenants and guests. For more information, visit www.ooldesenergy.com.‍‍

