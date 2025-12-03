Oola Bowls Accelerates National Expansion in 2025, Surpassing 75 Units Sold Ahead of Western U.S. Launch

"Consumers want clean, better-for-you food that makes them feel good. That demand has been the real engine behind our expansion. When you pair an incredible product with a simple operating model and passionate owners, growth becomes the natural outcome." Post this

"Consumers everywhere are telling us the same thing: they want clean, better-for-you food that makes them feel good," said Joe Ferderbar, Co-Founder of Oola Bowls. "That demand has been the real engine behind our expansion. When you pair an incredible product with a simple operating model and passionate owners, growth becomes the natural outcome."

The company's momentum is anchored by new multi-unit agreements that officially introduce the brand to the Western United States, establishing a robust pipeline for 2026 and beyond. This strategic growth targets high-demand functional food markets across states such as Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and Ohio. Outside of the west, Oola Bowls has plans for more eastern expansion into Georgia, Florida and its home state of Pennsylvania.

"My investment in Oola Bowls was driven by clear due diligence on two critical factors: the quality of the product and the simplicity of the operating model," said Mike Kahn, Oola Bowls Multi-Unit Franchisee in Idaho, Colorado and Arizona. "The brand's commitment to a superior, high-pulp açaí product establishes a meaningful competitive advantage, and the operational design ensures efficient scalability with a best-in-class concept."

This system is built on operational efficiency and a unique product offering of açaí with one of the highest pulp contents in the U.S., resulting in superior flavor and nutrient density. Bowls are topped with signature ingredients like customer-favorite Grandma's Granola, an exclusive house-made recipe.

In addition to brick-and-mortar expansion, the menu continues to develop and grow as well. In 2025, the brand launched their newest product, Oola Zero Açaí Bowls, a first-of-its-kind offering in the açaí space with zero added sugar. Crafted for health-conscious consumers and performance-focused lifestyles, Oola Bowls' Zero Açaí line delivers the antioxidant-rich, energizing power of traditional açaí without the sugar spike.

Oola Bowls expects to continue leveraging its franchise development pipeline to exceed more milestones in the coming year, driven by commitments from both new and existing operators.

For more information on Oola Bowls or franchise opportunities, visit: www.oolabowls.com/franchising

About Oola Bowls

Oola Bowls® is the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola's innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

Media Contact

Media Team, Oola Bowls, 1 913-544-9799, [email protected], https://oolabowls.com/

SOURCE Oola Bowls