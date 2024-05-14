Oomphies Wins NAPPA Award for Its Splash Sandals, the Best Shoes for Kids This Summer

"Our durable and quick-drying Splash Sandals in the bold tie-dye print are a must-have for water play and warm weather activities this summer," said Debbi Laubsch, Oomphies Sales Manager. Post this

The sandals feature a neoprene upper and lining and a footbed atop a durable injected outer sole. They are offered in bright colors with an easy on and off style and a hook and loop Velcro closure that stays securely on small feet, providing a sturdy and stumble-free platform in and out of water. The unisex design is suitable for boys and girls.

"Our durable and quick-drying Splash Sandals in the bold tie-dye print are a must-have for water play and warm weather activities this summer," said Debbi Laubsch, Oomphies Sales Manager. "Children are always up and running and Oomphies has kept up with them for years. We are extremely proud of this prestigious NAPPA recognition that gives us even more reason to continue doing what we love and innovating new designs that become family favorites."

For 34 years, NAPPA has celebrated the best in family products. NAPPA's team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best kids' gear through year-round product testing. A NAPPA evaluator noted the following regarding the Oomphies Splash Sandals.

"We live near the beach where there are a bunch of tidepools and were just talking about how our daughter needs a pair of water shoes to safely traverse the slippery rocks. These will be perfect! The design has cut outs to let feet breathe and I think to help dry faster. Although these seem to be water shoes, the soles are like sneakers, so I think my daughter can safely run in these too."

About Oomphies:

Oomphies reimagines footwear for energetic children. While we focus on child-centered design, we also consider the parents in the design of their footwear. Each shoe is designed to be easy to put on and remove, while being sturdy enough for kids to romp around on the playground. Oomphies shoes gives kiddos year-round wear that's both high quality and high value. Oomphies' fun yet durable styles allow children to play, explore, move and climb with confidence.

