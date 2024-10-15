Oova Report Reveals More Than Half of Women Weren't Sure They Were in Perimenopause

In response to findings, Oova announces key partnerships to address gap in perimenopause knowledge and care

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oova, Inc., a leading women's health platform known for its physician-backed fertility and perimenopause at-home hormone monitoring, announced today the release of its State of Perimenopause in 2024 Report. The report aims to shed light on a significant hormonal transition, empowering women to manage their health and well-being during a phase often overlooked in medical research.

The first-of-its-kind report surveyed over 700 women ages 35-52 across all 50 states, offering insight into the state of perimenopause across the country. It also includes anonymized hormone data from more than 1,700 perimenopause Oova users. Along with a majority of women not knowing they were in perimenopause, the report's key findings include:

25% of women reported that their perimenopause symptoms started before 35.

Despite hot flashes making headlines, the most common symptoms reported include mood changes (92%), anxiety (90%), bloating (90%), decreased interest in sex (80%), and difficulty sleeping (80%).

44% of women said their careers were impacted by perimenopause.

"The data doesn't lie, women are still in the dark when it comes to perimenopause," said Amy Divaraniya, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Oova. "The findings point directly to the lack of information available to both women and clinicians as it relates to perimenopause. For example, only 5% of women feel satisfied with the way their perimenopause concerns were treated. We must do better. We have to provide women and clinicians with the tools they need to empower themselves, while also addressing the lack of research in the field. At Oova, we're proud to be addressing both of these concerns head on."

In addition to the report, Oova is collaborating with three organizations dedicated to improving women's health: Midi Health, a virtual care clinic that provides personalized treatment for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause; Evernow, a digital health platform that offers online care and support for women going through perimenopause and menopause; and Kindra, a vaginal health and sexual wellness brand that offers products to help with menopause. These collaborations are a crucial step forward for the company in its mission to empower people to take control of their hormonal health and to expand its scope to support people in perimenopause and beyond.

"At Midi, we are dedicated to advancing women's health by providing personalized care during menopause," said Joanna Strober, CEO and Founder of Midi Health. "Our collaboration with Oova is an exciting step forward in creating more accessible, science-backed solutions that empower women to take control of their health during this critical phase of life."

"Oova's report highlights a critical gap: perimenopause remains woefully understudied, leaving many women and their clinicians without the guidance they need during these pivotal stages of life," said Alicia Jackson, CEO and Founder of Evernow. "Together with Oova, we are dedicated to closing this gap by advancing research and providing specialized care and treatment that allows women to more confidently manage their health and well-being."

This announcement comes on the heels of another study Oova released at the Menopause Society annual meeting in September 2024. The study found an increase in estrogen for participants who slept between 6-9 hours, as opposed to those who slept between 3-6 hours, suggesting that perimenopause symptoms caused by low estrogen could be reduced with more sleep.

For those looking to understand their hormonal health, Oova offers The Perimenopause Hormone Kit. The kit is complete with urine-based, multi-hormone biomarkers including estrogen, luteinizing hormone, and progesterone, allowing users to track their hormone levels across a 15-day period throughout a single cycle and their progress month-over-month.

To learn more about Oova and its perimenopause offering, visit oova.life.

About Oova, Inc.:

Oova is the women's health platform revolutionizing remote hormone monitoring. The company fully illuminates women's fertility and perimenopause journeys, offering their care team the clearest steps forward. Founded by doctors and backed by Mount Sinai Hospital, Oova has created a consumer-first, data-driven experience valuable to patients and healthcare providers alike. Oova's at-home kits measure luteinizing hormone, progesterone, and estrogen. The Fertility Kit immediately informs a woman of her most fertile days and confirms ovulation, and the Perimenopause Kit provides clarity on symptoms and changes. By delivering advanced personalized analytics and real-time action plans with every hormone reading, Oova is transforming the fertility and perimenopause care experience. Learn more at oova.life.

