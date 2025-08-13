Opal Energy Group Ranks No. 198 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Opal Energy Group ranked No. 198 overall and No. 4 in Energy on the 2025 Inc. 5000
SOMERVILLE, N.J. , Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. has revealed that Opal Energy Group, one of the nation's leading alternative energy companies, ranks No. 198 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven analysis of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"Earning a place among the top 200 fastest-growing companies in America is a significant milestone for our company," said Kyle Shroufe, CEO and co-founder of Opal Energy Group. "It reflects the trust of our customers, the dedication of our employees, and the strength of our partnerships as we continue to execute our growth strategy."
"We've built our success by delivering energy solutions that don't just check the sustainability box—they make real financial sense," says Shroufe. "This recognition affirms our belief that the companies delivering real, measurable financial results for their customers will define the future of this industry."
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
About Opal Energy Group
Opal Energy Group is a vertically integrated alternative energy provider specializing in commercial and industrial solar, battery storage, and EV charging. Opal delivers turnkey, financially driven energy projects that reduce costs, increase revenue, and enhance property value for customers nationwide.
