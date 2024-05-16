Opal Kelly Announces XEM8370 FPGA Development Board for AMD Kintex UltraScale+

The XEM8370 Pairs Kintex Ultrascale+ Chips With Production Ready Components, High-Speed Connectivity, and a Full-Featured Development Suite for Rapid FPGA Deployment

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opal Kelly, a leading producer of powerful Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) modules that provide essential device-to-computer interconnect, today announced the XEM8370-KU11P based on the AMD Kintex® UltraScale+™ FPGA. The XEM8370 development board is a compact, mezzanine-style FPGA module featuring Opal Kelly's FrontPanel® SDK for building high-performance, software-connected FPGA applications and designed for direct product integration for proof-of-concept, prototype, and production. The XEM8370-KU11P also leverages SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Type C for plug-and-play connectivity between PC and FPGA device.

The XEM8370-KU11P features the AMD Kintex UltraScale+ XCKU11P-1FFVA1156E FPGA. Access to 28 high-speed serial transceiver pairs (28 Rx and 28 Tx) corresponding to 5 GTH quads and 2 GTY quads on the FPGA are available on the expansion connectors. Kintex UltraScale+ transceivers support serial standards such as 10 GbE, JESD-204B, DisplayPort, PCI Express, SATA, HD-SDI, HDMI, XAUI, and Aurora up to 16.375 Gbps.

The XEM8370 board includes the FPGA, USB 3.0 Type C SuperSpeed connector, 2 GiB DDR4 DRAM memory, 48 MiB total serial flash, one fixed-frequency low-jitter clock oscillator, two gigabit transceiver reference oscillators and multiple on-board switching power supplies to power the entire board from a single 5V to 18V input supply. Integrated voltage and current monitoring allows system controllers to monitor critical power supplies as well as FPGA and ambient temperature through FrontPanel's DeviceSensors API. The new module is delivered in a compact 120mm x 85mm (4.72″ x 3.35″) form factor with three Samtec mezzanine connectors to mate with a customer's logic board. The board also includes 8 user-defined LEDs.

The past decade of innovation in sensing and communication systems has resulted in an insatiable appetite for data from a large number of sources. The XEM8370 and Kintex UltraScale+ FPGA were designed to capture, process, and move these data streams for applications such as LIDAR, RADAR, software-defined radio, advanced photonics, and high frame rate machine vision.

FrontPanel® SDK

The XEM8370 is fully supported by Opal Kelly's popular multi-platform FrontPanel SDK, a powerful trio of firmware, software, and gateware that connects software applications, FPGA gateware, and external hardware via the platform's USB Type C SuperSpeed interface. The FrontPanel SDK adds tremendous value to the XEM8370 by enabling application-specific engagement on a general-purpose evaluation product with software-hardware integration.

The FrontPanel SDK dramatically reduces development time and risk and accelerates time-to-market. Its multi-platform, multi-language application programming interface (API) has nearly two decades of demonstrated success, proven and refined in thousands of customer deployments worldwide, across diverse applications and industries.

