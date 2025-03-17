Opal Kelly welcomes Steve Johnson as new President and COO

With over 30 years in engineering, marketing, and senior leadership roles in the medical device and test and measurement industries, Steve brings technical, business development, and executive management capabilities to Opal Kelly to drive the next phase of growth

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opal Kelly, a leading producer of powerful Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) modules has announced the hiring of Steve Johnson as the new President and COO to manage the growth and expansion of the business. Steve most recently held dual roles as a Senior Marketing Director at National Instruments (NI) and the GM and senior executive of NI's Digilent subsidiary. "We're very excited to have Steve join the company," said Jake Janovetz, founder and CEO. "His deep insights and experience with both FPGA technology and the Test & Measurement industry will greatly enhance our team and provide exceptional value for our customers."

With over 30 years in engineering, marketing, and senior leadership roles in the medical device and test and measurement industries, Steve brings technical, business development, and executive management capabilities to Opal Kelly to drive the next phase of growth. After 20 years at the helm creating the products and technologies that built Opal Kelly's reputation as a leader in the embedded systems market, Jake will be moving into the role of CTO to focus on launching the next generation of Opal Kelly tools.

Founded in 2004, Opal Kelly offers an array of powerful FPGA development modules backed by the easy-to-use FrontPanel SDK software interface and API. These FPGA-based solutions provide the essential device-to-computer interconnect for efficient and rapid product prototyping, testing, development, and OEM integration for engineers, researchers, and educators worldwide. Opal Kelly products shorten development time, fill expertise gaps, and dramatically accelerate time-to-market for cutting edge products in instrumentation, imaging, and mil/aero applications.

