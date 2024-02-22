Open Access Technology International, Inc. and Stark Tech Announce new Strategic Alliance

Microgrid control is ubiquitous in the industry. Optimized microgrid control is not. Our alliance with OATI helps make our Microgrid-on-a-Skid and battery energy storage solutions unique, because they are pre-integrated and purpose-built to solve problems. Post this

OATI has a long and proven track record of GridMind® deployments and projects with various stakeholders, including utilities, commercial and industrial, residential developers and communities, tribal governments, and higher education. Each GridMind® deployment brings together multiple stakeholders to provide economic value, as well as increased resiliency and reliability.

The LithTech line of products revolutionizes the BESS and microgrid sectors with its flagship offering, the Microgrid-on-a-Skid (MGS). As an affordable and utility-grade multi-tool of applied power systems, the MGS uniquely supports applications with a single point of connection, ensuring compatibility with a wide array of generation sources, from solar to wind to diesel. It's onboard batteries enhance operational efficiency and unlock revenue generating opportunities.

Manufactured in Buffalo, New York, each component is pre-designed and pre-integrated, ensuring a seamless, turnkey microgrid deployment. Stark Tech further elevates the market with its liquid-cooled, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) DC battery blocks. Among the industry's most energy-dense solutions, these blocks are tailored for commercial, industrial, and utility applications, setting new standards in performance and sustainability.

Stark Tech excels in hands-on support, collaborating with Developers, EPCs, Integrators, Engineers, Contractors, and End Users. From initial concept to project completion, Stark Tech acts as an indispensable extension of any team, ensuring every deployment is implemented and functional to support the intended use cases.

The OATI/Stark Tech alliance will accelerate the adoption of BESS and microgrid deployments across multiple industries including utilities, municipalities, commercial & industrial, schools, and many more.

"OATI is excited to work together with Stark Tech to further expand the proliferation of microgrids and energy storage assets via this easy to deploy combined solution." states OATI's President and CEO Sasan Mokhtari. "The combination of Stark Tech's cutting edge equipment, capabilities and expertise, with OATI's solutions and deep energy subject matter expertise, will unlock unparalleled opportunity for microgrid and BESS stakeholders not only to solve their energy problems, but also participate in the emerging energy ecosystem and markets."

"Microgrid control is ubiquitous in the industry. Optimized microgrid control is not. Our alliance with OATI helps make our Microgrid-on-a-Skid and battery energy storage solutions unique, because they are pre-integrated and purpose-built to solve problems. This includes the highest cyber security, access to value streams available from markets and grid services, all while fulfilling the operational use cases required," said Matt Huber, President of LithTech® Battery Energy Storage line of products. "Our mission is to solve the problems our customers face, and our partnership with OATI helps us solve those problems quickly and efficiently."

About OATI

OATI provides innovative solutions that orchestrate, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,000 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Microgrid, Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Stark Tech

Stark Tech, headquartered in Buffalo NY, has been helping commercial and industrial building owners and renewable developers nationally achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals since 2013. Stark Tech delivers integrated solutions that help customers achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and missions by providing engineering solutions and support through best-in-class products and services. Stark Tech's capabilities and expertise in innovative green technology aids in grid infrastructure modernization, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and implementing energy efficiency measures that meet the unique goals and objectives of the customer. Visit starktech.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jerry Dempsey, OATI, 7632012000, [email protected], OATI.com

SOURCE OATI