Open Access Technology International, Inc. Ready to Deploy FERC 881 Solution

"FERC Orders and standard compliance are what OATI does exceedingly well for our customers," states OATI's President & CEO Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D. "Utilities rely on us to meet and exceed the functionality and timelines, and we're proud to work side by side with them to refine the needs and meet their requirements."

About OATI

OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,200+ customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information on OATI's webLineR, please contact [email protected].

