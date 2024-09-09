Open Access Technology International, Inc. Ready to Deploy FERC 881 Solution

Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) announces webLineR™, OATI's FERC Order 881 compliance solution, is ready to be deployed by over 20 North American Transmission Providers.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI is proud to announce that over 20 North American Transmission Providers have chosen OATI to meet the requirements of FERC Order 881. OATI's solution is ready to fully support the deployment to meet the July 2025 FERC deadline.
FERC Order 881, issued December of 2021, mandates a July 12, 2025 deadline and utilities are making final preparations to deploy early next year. OATI webLineR™ meets all of the FERC Order mandates, solving the requirement for utilities to store and provide the information associated with Ambient Adjusted Air requirements Continuous Composite Rating Profile Calculation and all other associated functionality.
"FERC Orders and standard compliance are what OATI does exceedingly well for our customers," states OATI's President & CEO Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D. "Utilities rely on us to meet and exceed the functionality and timelines, and we're proud to work side by side with them to refine the needs and meet their requirements."
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,200+ customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information on OATI's webLineR, please contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Jerry D Dempsey, OATI, 763-201-2000, [email protected], www.oati.com
SOURCE OATI
