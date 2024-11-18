Open Architecture, Deploy Anywhere Cloud Platform Secures Latest Envisor CCM Customer Deal

"Realizing ROI in the cloud boils down to data access, flexibility and visibility." Post this

The rigid architecture of their existing CCM could not support their FinOps growth and customization needs for advanced cloud analytics. They were determined to build out a system that would deliver the value the FinOps team had committed to management. Their subsequent attempt at a DIY solution eventually stalled due to insufficient expertise in cloud cost data and modeling.

Envisor was the only CCM solution provider to deliver the extensibility of DIY and comprehensive, out-of-the-box capabilities that met the health insurance provider's requirements. Chief among these were:

Open data lake architecture for blending enterprise and cloud data to understand unit costs, allocate costs, and provide department-level visibility.

Levels of cloud data security provided the ability to deploy anywhere, built-in Microsoft governance and separate-instance hosting.

Already FOCUS™ compliant. SaaS providers will soon be joining cloud hyperscalers using standardized terminology and normalized data. Envisor will be easily accessible as the health insurance provider's CCM world and user base grow.

"Realizing ROI in the cloud boils down to data access, flexibility and visibility," said Keith Knowles, Envisor managing director. "As FinOps practices mature, organizations need a bigger picture of cloud value than mere cost containment. They need to securely integrate with enterprise data and push visibility and accountability out to the edges of the organization. The Envisor platform gives organizations the power to easily grow their FinOps."

"Ultimately, the responsibility for cloud optimization falls on everyone in the organization. Everyone needs to understand who and what drives cloud value," concluded Knowles. "When a FinOps solution flexes to meet your need for cloud insights, you can ignite innovation with your FinOps strategy and see significant cloud ROI."

