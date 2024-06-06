Open Enrollment Available for Clarion Safety Systems and Machine Safety Specialists Live, Online Training Course on Machine Safety and Risk Assessment

The course takes place on July 9th and 10th, 2024 from 12:30 to 4:30 PM EST. It's intended for technical personnel (engineers, technicians, maintenance personnel, operators), safety professionals, and business leaders. Post this

Machine safeguarding

Machine risk assessment

Control reliability, functional safety, and safety interlocks

Effective alternatives for hazardous energy control (LOTO alternatives)

Liability and legal concerns

Applicable OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, RIA, and ISO standards

One of the most requested topics is the "How to Perform a Risk Assessment" module, which details why risk assessments are needed, risk assessment systems, risk factors (severity, exposure, and probability), and how to use risk assessment spreadsheet tools.

There is also an option for participants to add on a third day of training on July 11th with specialized technical break-out sessions for a deeper understanding of the subject material. These sessions go more in-depth on technical topics (such as industrial robot and cobot safety, advanced functional safety and control reliability, and safety requirements for bypassing guards) and allow for focused Q&A time. As the previous course participant list grows, the MSS team would also like to note that anyone who has attended a training course led by them in the past is eligible to register for the day of advanced technical training and Q&A sessions.

The course will be instructed by Ken Hackworth, PE, FS Eng. (TÜV Rheinland #12058/16). With over 30 years of experience in industrial controls and functional safety systems, Hackworth is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) and certified Functional Safety Engineer, as well as a member of ANSI B11 and the American Society of Safety Professionals. He is also experienced and certified in U.S. and international safety standards, including OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, RIA, and ISO/EN standards and specializes in machine safety engineering and compliance consulting.

To learn more about the online training, including the team at Machine Safety Specialists, as well as how to register for the upcoming summer session, visit the Machine Safety Specialists website.

