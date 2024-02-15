Open For An Icon to Catapult the Careers of Aspiring Musicians at the Legendary SunFest

"Together we will be helping to catapult the future of music onto a national stage and in front of as many as 100,000 people at the festival." Dennis Cunningham, Founder and CEO of AirTab Music and Save Our Musicians Foundation. Post this

From May 3rd to 5th, 2024, the SunFest main stage will become the career launching pad for not one, but two Open For An Icon champions, handpicked through a rigorous process including industry expert panels and fan votes. Open For An Icon is a national competition open to aspiring artists from across the country where winners get the chance to perform as the opening act for some of music's biggest stars. For rules and to enter, non-represented musicians should go to OpenForAnIcon.com. For general information about SunFest 2024, volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, please visit SunFest.com or email [email protected]

About Open For An Icon and AirTab Music:

The nationwide Open For An Icon competition provides unrepresented-musicians with a unique opportunity to share the stage with some of today's biggest music stars. So far, winners have opened for country megastar Luke Bryan and performed alongside big names like SZA, Usher, and Jelly Roll at iHeartRadio's Jingle Balls. Presented by AirTab Music, a social engagement platform that connects independent artists with venues, offering audiences a guide to live music experiences. Through its extensive network, along with its non-profit Save Our Musicians Foundation, AirTab Music aims to make a significant impact on the lives of artists dedicated to their craft, from middle school through their careers.

About SunFest:

SunFest is produced by SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc. consists of a 21-member board of directors; 25 committees; over 2100 volunteers; a full-time, year-round staff of 4; and approximately 75 corporate sponsors. SunFest is funded in part by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council through the Palm Beach County Cultural Council. SunFest is also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, the Department of State, the Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The festival has provided a springtime soundtrack along its outdoor, palm-lined ¾ mile setting for nearly 40 years, and includes a variety of performers and upbeat, more-than-just-music offerings for sunseekers to reunite with friends.

