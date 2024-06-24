Open Global Business Multi-currency Bank Accounts in 5 Minutes

Visit SWiM PAY's website to learn more about the instant global digital payment platform for businesses. Register an account and start making international payments in various currencies with ease. Reach out on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter (X) to connect with the brand through social media. Post this

In the past, many businesses lost time and money as they were forced to shop around for the best exchange rates, navigate transfer limits, and adapt to tiresome processes or payment delays. SWiM PAY changes all that with no payment limits, competitive exchange rates that beat the bank, instant payments, and streamlined procedures designed with the client's time in mind. In terms of speed, cost, and capacity, SWiM PAY outperforms traditional banking.

Receive and Send Funds in Multiple Currencies

SWiM PAY offers superior exchange rates for multiple international currencies. The platform allows businesses to open global bank accounts in five minutes. Unlike many banks, which limit the currencies accepted in e-wallets, SWiM PAY enables the use of the world's most prominent denominations. It widens the scope of international trading and cross-border digital payments.

— Receive payments in 15 major global currencies

— Send payments in 49 currencies to 190 countries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVTgr8bgOiE

"In addition to the 15 'Pay In' currency e-wallets, you also receive an additional 34 'Pay Out' currency e-wallets with SWiM PAY," company representatives said.

The SWiM PAY FX Conversion system allows clients to fund their e-wallets in a desired currency, convert to another country's money, and proceed with business transactions. Any remaining funds can be converted back to a Pay In currency with no fees using the Reverse FX system.

