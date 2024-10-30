Open Letter to Kamala Harris: A Call for Unscripted Authenticity. It's OK to admit mistakes

History will judge you harshly if you lose this election for failing to acknowledge that mistakes were made and you would do things differently if given the chance.

Dear Vice President Harris,

The stakes could not be higher, and history will judge you, not for failing to sway voters away from Trump—we know who he is—but for missing the chance to trust the American people with your unvarnished self. I urge you to drop the script, to show humility, and acknowledge where the Democratic Party may have moved too far left, alienating those who feel overlooked. These voters aren't looking for the "right" answer from you—they're looking for a real one.

Your ability to connect—about family, faith, community—shines when you let your guard down. But on the toughest issues, we need fearless candor. Acknowledge that yes, some past decisions may have missed the mark. Admitting the need for balance and compromise isn't a weakness; it's the essence of leadership. The path forward requires this humility to win back trust and find common ground, even on complex issues like immigration, energy, and the economy. We know the pressures you face, but we also know that moving forward demands courage and integrity.

Take fracking, for example. Many of us want a transition to green energy, yet we understand that stability, progress, and democracy itself require compromise. The $600 million allocated in your proposed budget for a border wall isn't a blanket endorsement by you; it's a recognition of political reality, a compromise. This is not capitulation; it's leadership.

You stand on the brink of a historic moment, much like the Founding Fathers did as they wrestled with how to unite a divided nation. They made flawed compromises, but they held the country together, allowing it to grow into a beacon of freedom. That is our charge again—to hold this union together through compromise, even when it feels insufficient.

Vice President Harris, speak to those Americans who feel left behind and alienated, who are drawn to Trump's promises to bulldoze opposition. They see strength in his autocratic style. But that is not strength; it is a road to ruin.

Yes, Trump's rhetoric is simple and appealing, but it is dangerous in its disregard for the rule of law and the foundations of democracy. Speak to the heart of this country, acknowledging where you, and the party, could have done better. This is your chance to build trust. Remind us that, while we may not always get what we want, we are part of something far greater. The peaceful transfer of power, respect for civil liberties, honor, and the willingness to sacrifice for future generations—these are the cornerstones of American greatness.

So, Vice President Harris, I implore you to step forward with all your humanity and level with us. We don't need a polished politician; we need a leader who trusts the people enough to say, "I don't have all the answers, but I am committed to leading us forward, seeing the best of who we are."

Vice President Harris, this is your moment. It's time for the speech of a lifetime. The American people are listening, ready to follow a leader who speaks from the heart and earns our respect by trusting our judgement. Stand before us with an open heart and genuine respect for the lives we lead, and we will trust you to lead this country for the good of all.

Sincerely,

Robert Goldy

Father. Citizen. Small Business Owner.

