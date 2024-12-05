Open Letter to President-Elect Donald J. Trump: Strengthening High School STEM Programs to Protect American Workers and National Security

Dr. David Kanani, President of Los Angeles ORT College, urges President-Elect Trump to prioritize high school STEM education. Addressing findings from a CIS report, Dr. Kanani highlights the need to protect American workers, reduce reliance on foreign talent, and bolster national security through STEM.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dear President-Elect Trump, Congratulations on your victory. As you prepare to lead our great nation once again, I urge you to address an issue that lies at the heart of America's future strength and security: revitalizing STEM education in our high schools to build a competitive, self-reliant workforce and safeguard our nation from economic and security vulnerabilities.

Recent findings from a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), titled ICE's Controversial Foreign Student Employment Programs Not Protecting U.S. Workers, underscore the urgent need for action. The report highlights how programs like Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allow foreign students to work in the U.S. after graduation, fail to enforce adequate wage protections for American workers, and disincentivize American high school students from seeking careers in STEM fields. This lack of oversight disadvantages U.S. citizens, particularly in STEM fields, by creating a system where employers can bypass homegrown talent for cheaper foreign labor.

If we want to rebuild America's greatness, we must address these challenges head-on. That starts with investing in and reforming high school STEM education to create a strong foundation for American students to thrive in these critical fields.

Here's what we must do:

Expand and Prioritize STEM Programs in High Schools:

By strengthening high school STEM curricula, we can prepare young Americans to compete globally in fields like technology, engineering, and advanced manufacturing. A national emphasis on these programs will reduce our dependence on foreign-trained professionals and ensure that our workforce remains competitive.

Protect American Workers and Students:

As the CIS report reveals, programs like OPT allow employers to sideline American graduates in favor of foreign workers at lower wages, shrinking the job market for U.S. graduates. Students must be encouraged to pursue STEM careers with the assurance that good jobs await them. Addressing this imbalance begins with empowering our high schoolers to pursue these careers confidently, knowing their contributions will be valued.

Align STEM Education with National Security Needs:

Foreign nationals, particularly from adversarial nations like China, dominate graduate STEM programs in the U.S. The CIS report raises concerns that such access to advanced technology and research poses a national security threat. To counter this, we must develop a strong domestic pipeline of STEM talent, starting in our high schools, and ensure that STEM education focuses on areas vital to national security, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and energy independence.

Set Federal Standards for STEM Education:

Let's establish rigorous high school STEM programs that focus on innovation, critical thinking, and real-world application. Federal funding should support teacher training, modern lab facilities, and cutting-edge resources to ensure every American high schooler has access to a world-class education.

President-Elect Trump, the findings in the CIS report are a wake-up call. If we want to remain the global leader in innovation and protect our national interests, we must invest in the next generation of American workers. Strengthening high school STEM education is the key to ensuring our economy is powered by homegrown talent and safeguarding our nation's security in an increasingly competitive world.

The time to act is now. President-Elect Trump, as you chart the course for America's future, I urge you to prioritize high school STEM education as a cornerstone of our national strategy. Together, we can build a self-reliant workforce, secure our nation's technological edge, and protect the American dream for generations to come.

We can help. Los Angeles ORT College and Bramson ORT Institute of Technology offer a unique and rigorous STEM curriculum for high school students that adheres to all Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and is certified by the prestigious New York Academy of Sciences. In addition, we provide a STEM teacher training and professional development (STPD) course to certify teachers in STEM. Our institution stands ready to support your administration's efforts with proven solutions for STEM education and workforce development.

Sincerely,

Dr. David Kanani

President, Los Angeles ORT College

President, Bramson ORT Institute of Technology

Director, U.S. ORT Operations

PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (Princeton)

Dedicated Advocate for STEM Education and National Security

About Los Angeles ORT College

Los Angeles ORT College is a non-profit institution committed to delivering exceptional education and career training in various fields, including STEM disciplines. The college's mission is to empower individuals through a blend of academic excellence and practical skills, preparing them for success in an ever-evolving global workforce. LA ORT also offers specialized STEM teacher training and development courses for high school educators, helping them achieve certification and enhance STEM education nationwide. To learn more, visit https://laort.edu/teacher-stem-certificate/ or contact Dr. Kanani at [email protected]

About Dr. David Kanani, Ph.D.

Dr. David Kanani serves as the Director of US ORT Operations, President of Bramson ORT Institute of Technology, and President of Los Angeles ORT College. With over 40 years of experience in engineering, education, and leadership, Dr. Kanani is a passionate advocate for STEM education and national security. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) from Princeton University and is dedicated to fostering innovation and developing a robust pipeline of STEM talent in the United States.

Media Contact

Jordan Lee, Los Angeles ORT College, 727 977 8887, [email protected], https://laort.edu/

SOURCE Los Angeles ORT College