Open LMS Announces Winners of Its Inaugural Client Awards

The winners were announced across two categories—Excellence and Creativity—and entries were evaluated by Open LMS's leadership and management from across all its major global regions, including experts from the Solutions, DevOps, Sales Enablement, and Customer Success teams. Each customer submission was evaluated with a score from 0 to 60, leading to a single winner in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories, with bonus special mention recognitions.

"We're delighted to recognize the hard work and ingenuity that's happening across our amazing Open LMS community," said Sean Tierney, Vice President of Customer Success at Open LMS. "We're constantly amazed by the things our clients accomplish at all levels: from very specialized technical configurations, to radical new educational approaches, to identifying whole new population groups and ways to cater to them with innovative offerings."

'Excellence in LMS' Winners

Gold Award - Universidad Continental

The Peruvian university's groundbreaking hybrid learning model has focused on accessibility and inclusion, and targets key underserved segments of the country's population who are still looking for professional accomplishment and a chance at a better life.

Silver Award - Green Flower

Green Flower, a California-based pioneer in the cannabis industry, provided universal learning design solutions and a comprehensive network partnership that allowed underrepresented communities to get involved, perhaps best illustrated by its Cannabis Handler Certificate, the first accredited program in the industry.

Bronze Award - Alpha Gamma Delta

The women's organization, based in Indiana, extended its world-class eLearning practice to its 117-chapter sorority nationwide, overcoming daunting engagement and participation challenges. It is now also fostering a virtual safe space that significantly increases the members' sense of belonging, personal growth, and mental health.

Special Mention #1 - American University of Science and Technology

The university, based in Lebanon, has demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of a local population facing unprecedented social, economic, and health challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Mention #2 - Servicio de Salud de Castilla La Mancha

This Spanish government healthcare office has successfully completed a massive LMS migration project to serve nearly 40,000 healthcare professionals, delivering interactive media experiences with significant operational and financial efficiency.

'Creativity in LMS' Winners

Gold Award - Universidad Continental

The university pushed boundaries with its use of emerging technologies, specifically the combination of metaverse, gamification, and simulation experiences. Developed in-house, the technologies were combined with H5P, SCORM, LTI, the Open LMS OpenAI Chat Block, and core course activities.

Silver Award - Alpha Gamma Delta

The organization's savvy conversion of physical workbooks into a dynamic hybrid experience leveraging H5P saved an estimated $50,000 per year across its various chapters.

Bronze Award - Lyceum of the Philippines University - Batangas

The Philippines-based university reinvented its faculty learning experience, enrolling its educators in a meticulously crafted program with mastery tracks, turning the vast majority of teachers into LMS advocates.

Special Mention - University College of Estate Management

The UK institution's ingenious use of an open-source community plugin successfully streamlined its process of delivery and update of educational content to its large, multinational learner community.

Ongoing Kudos

Added Tierney: "We have a community full of hard-working, creative educators from around the world who make a real difference in the lives of learners. And we're always looking for ways to express our admiration and our appreciation for what they accomplish within the Open LMS platforms. Congratulations to all the winners! We cannot wait to see what you do next."

Entries for the next Open LMS Awards will be announced later this year.

