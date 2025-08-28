Open LMS Expands Access to Conduit, Enhancing Back-End LMS Capabilities for Organizations and Higher Learning Institutions

We're excited to assist our WORK customers in scaling their professional learning initiatives so they can spend less time on manual data entry tasks and devote more resources to strategic planning. Post this

LMS user management

Course enrollment management

Course shell creation and duplication

Data transfer between the LMS and external systems of record

Automatic course backups and archiving

Once integrated with a client's existing system of record, Conduit automatically imports information from the LMS, enabling back-end administrators to seamlessly update user details, such as:

Course grades

Certification information

LMS activity

Course activity due dates

Course content updates

Key features of the plugin include intelligent data mapping, transaction logging, unmatched records reporting, and secure file transfer options. Conduit has been tested with more than 100,000 users and one million course enrollments, proving its ability to support large-scale learning operations while minimizing errors.

Access to Conduit is part of the broader rollout of Open LMS WORK 4.5, which also includes enhancements to the mobile app and Personalized Learning Designer (PLD), plus support for several new plugins.

Laura Martin, Senior Director of Product Management at Open LMS, had this to say: "We're thrilled that Conduit is now available to Open LMS WORK as well as Open LMS EDU clients. Our EDU users have already saved countless hours and have streamlined their course enrollment processes by leveraging Conduit's automation capabilities. We're excited to assist our WORK customers in scaling their professional learning initiatives so they can spend less time on manual data entry tasks and devote more resources to strategic planning. At Open LMS, we're dedicated to supporting our clients' success, and expanding access to Conduit is helping us do just that."

To see how Open LMS can support your organization's or institution's learning and development needs, take a virtual tour or request a demo today!

About Open LMS

Open LMS is a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) that scales to your organization's goals. We help customers all over the world, from industry to higher education, by providing a familiar experience for learners, cutting-edge ecosystem tools, in-depth reporting and data, in-app authoring, learning pathways, and compliance training and reporting.

As the world's largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for open-source Moodle™, Open LMS is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and helps organizations deliver great learning experiences without complexities.

Open LMS is part of Learning Technologies Group's award-winning group of specialist learning technology and talent management businesses. Learn more about Open LMS at openlms.net.

