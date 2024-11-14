Open LMS Introduces AI-Assisted Editor for TinyMCE, Empowering Educators With Enhanced Content Creation

The new AI-Assisted Editor offers advanced AI features, allowing users to generate, refine, and customize content effortlessly to better support learners. Post this

Although users are free to write their own specific AI prompts as needed, Open LMS's AI-Assisted Editor includes predefined actions such as:

Summarize Information: Quickly condense complex content into short, digestible summaries.

Create Tables: Easily generate tables from existing text.

Expand Content: Enrich your content by expanding brief text with added detail and context.

Generate Bullet Points: Organize ideas into clear, concise bullet points.

Grammar Review: Ensure your writing is error-free with AI-powered grammar checks.

Change Tone: Easily adjust the tone of your writing to suit your audience—from formal to casual.

Adjust Style: Modify the writing style to meet your content needs.

Translate Text: Translate your content into 13 languages to reach a global audience.

"At Open LMS, we recognize the importance of providing intuitive tools that save educators and L&D departments time, and increase their ability to focus on meaningful interactions with their learners and students," said Laura Martin Prieto, Senior Director of Product Management at Open LMS. "The new AI-Assisted Editor offers advanced AI features, allowing users to generate, refine, and customize content effortlessly to better support learners."

The AI-Assisted Editor for TinyMCE is available now to all Open LMS EDU users and will launch for Open LMS WORK in January 2025, underscoring the company's commitment to continuous innovation and support for educators worldwide. As it leverages OpenAI technology, API keys are required to activate its advanced features.

TinyMCE is the default rich-text editor in Open LMS and Moodle™ (as of Moodle™ 4.4.), allowing users to create learning content with ease. TinyMCE provides a set of tools for text formatting and adding multimedia elements, including default functions and community-developed plugins such as Open LMS's AI Assistant Editor.

About Open LMS

Open LMS leverages highly secure open-source software, supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deliver an effective and engaging learning and training experience for higher education and corporate institutions around the world. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source learning platform Moodle™, Open LMS helps organizations and institutions deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Open LMS is part of Learning Technologies Group plc's award-winning group of specialist learning technology and talent management businesses.

Media Contact

Jared Orlin, Open LMS, +44(0) 20 7832 3440, [email protected], https://www.openlms.net/

