Open LMS Launches New Ecommerce Suite to Enhance LMS Profitability

We recognize that revenue driven by their LMS is critical to many of our customers. With the launch of Open LMS eCommerce, our goal is to help our customers maximize that potential, while creating a more streamlined and frictionless environment for their end-users. Post this

The Open LMS eCommerce suite extends beyond solely managing and selling courses, programs, and certifications. It also enables clients to customize their offerings, incorporating options such as quiz attempts, site subscriptions, paid content within free courses, or seats in a live event. These new capabilities aim to assist educational institutions and corporations of all kinds in enhancing their profitability natively, without resorting to complex external solutions.

Currently, the system supports the use of Stripe as the payment gateway. Moreover, clients can sell access to a program or certification and then report on the user's progress post-purchase. They can also report on the status of that access, such as purchase date and expiry date, all on the same platform.

All these features are supported by Open LMS's robust and secure code review, testing, and quality assurance processes, complemented by its platform reporting capabilities, native content creation, and 24/7 customer support.

Said Jeremy Schweitzer, Senior Product Manager at Open LMS: "We recognize that revenue driven by their LMS is critical to many of our customers. With the launch of Open LMS eCommerce, our goal is to help our customers maximize that potential, while creating a more streamlined and frictionless environment for their end-users."

To learn more about Open LMS eCommerce, click here.

About Open LMS

Open LMS leverages highly secure open-source software, supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deliver an effective and engaging learning and training experience for higher education and corporate institutions around the world. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source learning platform Moodle™, Open LMS helps organizations and institutions deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Open LMS is part of Learning Technologies Group plc's award-winning group of specialist learning technology and talent management businesses.

Learn more about Open LMS at http://www.openlms.net.

Media Contact

Jared Orlin, Open LMS, 01273468889, [email protected], https://www.openlms.net

SOURCE Open LMS