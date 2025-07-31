Open LMS Named Best Learning Management System in EdTech Digest's 2025 EdTech Awards

Open LMS's advancement from being a 2024 finalist to a 2025 winner is a testament to our team's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation. Post this

Open LMS, a finalist in the 2024 awards, was named the top learning management system (LMS) solution in the EdTech Cool Tool Award category for 2025.

David Ells, Managing Director at Open LMS, had this to say: "Open LMS's advancement from being a 2024 finalist to a 2025 winner is a testament to our team's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation. We strive to give our clients the best possible learning and training experiences through our open-source platform that ensures security, streamlines processes, and empowers users to succeed."

According to EdTech Digest, the EdTech Awards spotlight "cool tools," inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and workforce training edtech sectors. This year's finalists and winners were assessed based on various criteria, including:

Pedagogical workability

Efficacy and results

Support

Clarity

Value and potential

Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief at EdTech Digest said about the award winners: "You are the innovators who see the future not as something to react to, but as something to create. Your work is making education more inclusive, accessible, and effective—breaking barriers, unlocking potential, and preparing learners for a world that is evolving faster than ever."

The full list of 2025 winners and finalists can be found here.

About Open LMS

Open LMS is a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) that scales to your organization's goals. We help customers all over the world, from industry to higher education, by providing a familiar experience for learners, cutting-edge ecosystem tools, in-depth reporting and data, in-app authoring, learning pathways, and compliance training and reporting.

As the world's largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for open-source Moodle™, Open LMS is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and helps organizations deliver great learning experiences without complexities.

Open LMS is part of Learning Technologies Group's award-winning group of specialist learning technology and talent management businesses. Learn more about Open LMS at openlms.net.

